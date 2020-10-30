Arconic to Host Webcast and Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results

Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) ("Arconic” or "the Company”) will hold a webcast and teleconference to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue its press release announcing financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, prior to the opening of the market on November 5, 2020.

Interested parties are asked to dial-in at least 10 minutes before the call begins. Details of the webcast and teleconference follow.

Conference Call Information:

Day: November 5, 2020 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Call: (833) 614-1535 +1(520) 809-9937 (International) Conference ID: 3683624

Webcast: Available on the Investor Relations "Events and Presentations” section of www.arconic.com (audio and slides).

Replay and Transcript Information: A replay of the conference call will be available for one year and a transcript will be posted on the Investor Relations "Events and Presentations” section of www.arconic.com.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006331/en/