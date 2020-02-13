Arconic Inc. to Host Investor Day for Howmet Aerospace Inc. and Arconic Corporation on February 25, 2020

Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) announced today that it will host an Investor Day for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (Howmet Aerospace) and Arconic Corporation (Arconic Corp.) on February 25, 2020, in New York.

Schedule of events is below:

10:00 AM ET Howmet Aerospace

1:00 PM ET Arconic Corp.

Detailed agenda and a real-time audio webcast of the events will be available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.arconic.com, where a webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Arconic

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) creates breakthrough products that shape industries. Working in close partnership with our customers, we solve complex engineering challenges to transform the way we fly, drive, build and power. Through the ingenuity of our people and cutting-edge advanced manufacturing techniques, we deliver these products at a quality and efficiency that ensure customer success and shareholder value. For more information: www.arconic.com. Follow @arconic: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Arconic intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.arconic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005958/en/