ArchKey Solutions Expands - Positioning Platform For Long-Term Growth

ST. LOUIS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Louis, MO based, ArchKey Solutions (www.ArchKey.com), North America's premier electrical and technology provider, positions for the future through promotion from within, leadership succession, and a focus on growth.

Founded in 2018, ArchKey Solutions is one of the St. Louis Region's largest privately held companies. With revenues exceeding $1.3B in 2019, ArchKey Solution has quickly taken the construction market by storm. With Sachs Electric Company, Inc., also a St. Louis, MO based company, serving as the foundation, ArchKey Solutions began with the addition of Parsons Electric of Minneapolis, Minnesota joining the platform. Soon after, ArchKey rapidly expanded across the nation, welcoming two other world-class companies to its portfolio - Sprig Electric of San Jose, CA and Mona Electric of Maryland.

Today ArchKey Solutions has 13 office locations nationwide, 5,000 employees and has completed work in over 3,100 cities across the U.S. "The response from the market has been overwhelmingly positive," says Clay Scharff, CEO of ArchKey Solutions. "Combining the expertise, experience and ingenuity from our platform companies (Sachs, Parsons Electric, Sprig and Mona) and a bonding capacity of $1.2 billion dollars, our enterprise is capable of executing any electrical and/or technologies project anywhere, regardless of size or geography." Says Clay, "Once we saw how the market responded, we turned our attention to sustaining our growth and positioning the company for the future."

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO the ArchKey Solutions executive leadership team, led by President and CEO, Clayton Scharff, P.E. is made of up diverse and experienced leaders that have been promoted from within the platform companies. Notably, Patrick Kriegshauser, long-time Executive Vice President and CFO at Sachs Electric now serves in that same capacity at ArchKey. Joel Moryn, former President & CEO, Parsons Electric, has been promoted to Sr. Vice President, Operations. Steve Stone will continue in his role as Sr. Vice President, Sales and Marketing for the enterprise. Finally, Monica Ross has been named Vice President, Strategic Projects and Dave Nielsen, Vice President, Preconstruction.

Coupled with the changes at ArchKey are several executive appointments at the platform companies, positioning each with the right team, for a long future. In addition to his role at ArchKey, Steve Stone has assumed the role of President, Sachs Electric with Joe Barnard being named Chief Operating Officer. Rich Ross has been named President, Parsons Electric and David Howell has been promoted to President, Mona Electric. Finally, Mark Mandarelli will continue in his role as President of Sprig, while Wendy Boosalis has been named President, ArchKey Technologies.

In addition to succession planning, ArchKey Solutions has solidified its core focus. The strategy is built on the philosophy that we live in an ever-changing world, and now more than ever, customers need trusted partners. "ArchKey is not just an electrical and technologies contractor," says Steve Stone, SVP of ArchKey Solutions. "We strive to help our customers with three main objectives: Digitization, Unification and Electrification. "Digitization and technology adoption is happening faster than any point in history as a means to stay connected and collaborate in real-time from anywhere in the world. The unification of these systems and platforms are vital for technology to be truly useful and transformational. And, finally, electrification is essential as all this is driving a deeper need for clean and reliable power," say Stone.

With the driving forces of digitization, unification, and electrification changing how we act as a society, ArchKey is poised to help. ArchKey solves these problems for customers using The Power of Scale – leveraging a lean/continuous improvement culture and unmatched experience to solve challenges in new and efficient ways. "We encourage our people to follow their curiosity and explore new ways of performing construction activities," says Scharff. "Ultimately, we want to lead change and remain relevant for our customers and our employees for years to come."

ArchKey Solutions is one of the largest electrical and technology construction firms in the United States. As a platform for growth and the parent company for Sachs Electric, Parsons Electric, Sprig Electric, and Mona Electric, ArchKey Solutions' diversified offering provides scalability that is unmatched in the industry.

