13.09.2019 01:38:00

Architecture Design Collaborative Talks Experiential Design of Interior Spaces

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

OASIS

Oasis

In the Oasis, plants and louvers act as screens, separating spaces from each other and from the larger areas of the mall, creating peaceful microcosms for the mall's patrons to rest and relax. The individual spaces ebb and flow into each other, creating a harmonious river of localized spaces.

SERENITY

Serenity

Inspired by luxury hospitality, Serenity fuses lounges, retail kiosks, communal workspaces and café style elements to bring a curated exclusive experience to the retail environment. Serenity delivers levels of transparency and privacy to allow for the user's choice of experience. The lounges are treated as semi-private branches with soft seating and specialty lighting. Communal workspaces are incorporated to attract the entrepreneur user and increase dwell time. The Kiosks are blended into the assortment for better tenant visibility and incorporation.

URBAN PLANES

Urban Planes

Encapsulated within the larger volume, experiences are brought to a human scale with the amenities and comforts of home. The user creates a moment within the enclave, tailored to the individual. The environment is fluid and ever changing. It is retail, social, and private all at once. Luxurious moments disbursed throughout a space. Moments of respite amongst the bustling surroundings in an exclusive environment. This creates comforting experiences and spaces for reflection and relaxation as well as moments for the user to socialize and influence.

CANOPY 

Canopy

The Canopy approaches the treatment of space creation by defining the concept of a 'box' in a softer tree-like to attract people to linger at the corporate lounge seating below.  Elegant lighting and seating types create coves and a dynamic use of the lounge.

VORONOI

Voronai

Modern design methods rely on the understanding of nature as a process  and  principals of biological structures.  As a result, bionic design elements play a role in shaping architecture.   The  Voronoi diagram exists as concept, but also as a shape. As a design concept, this organic shape playfully frames the essential components of retail design: comfort, interest, refreshment.

For more information visit http://adcollaborative.com

About Architecture Design Collaborative

Architecture Design Collaborative (ADC) is Top 25 Architecture Design Firm. Servicing clients nationwide offering multi-disciplinary architectural, planning and interior design services, ADC specializes in mixed-use, residential, retail, and commercial projects. 

Contact: Craig Chinn, AIA
cchinn@adcollaborative.com
www.adcollaborative.com

 

Architecture Design Collaborative (PRNewsfoto/Architecture Design...)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/architecture-design-collaborative-talks-experiential-design-of-interior-spaces-300917586.html

SOURCE Architecture Design Collaborative

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
12.09.19
Trump erwägt Lockerung der Iran-Sanktionen, Ölpreise verlieren deutlich
12.09.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Nestlé - Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
12.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
12.09.19
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
11.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Expedia Group Inc
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien von neuen Apple-Produkten beflügeln
Wall Street verabschiedet sich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Handel
Eigener Index: JPMorgan misst mit "Volfefe" wirtschaftliche Auswirkungen Trumps Twitter-Ausfälle
Schmolz+Bickenbach mit Gewinnwarnung: Erwartungen für Betriebsgewinn deutlich gesenkt - Aktie bricht ein
Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Facebook-Währung Libra kann nur mit Finma-Bewilligung umgesetzt werden
dormakaba-Aktie unter Druck: dormakaba mit leichtem Umsatzrückgang und besserer Profitabilität
Gewinnwarnung: Lalique rutscht zum Halbjahr in die roten Zahlen - Aktie unter Druck
Romande Energie erleidet Gewinneinbruch im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie verliert
CS-Aktie höher: Credit Suisse ernennt Kinner Lakhani zum Strategie- und Entwicklungschef

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verabschiedet sich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Handel
Die heimische Börse gab am Donnerstag leicht nach. Nach der EZB-Sitzung zeigte sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt fester. Der US-Leitindex zog an. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost präsentieren sich uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB