29.06.2021 18:15:00

Architectural Services Prices Will Increase by 3%-4% by 2024 | Discover Market Procurement Insights on SpendEdge

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Architectural Services Market will grow at a CAGR of 4.01% during 2020-2024. Prices in will increase by 3%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

Architectural Services Market Procurement Research Report

Architectural Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Top-line growth
  • Category innovations
  • Demand forecasting and governance
  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
  • Adherence to regulatory nuances
  • Cost savings
  • Reduction of TCO
  • Supply assurance
  • Scalability of inputs
  • Green initiatives
  • Supply base rationalization

The Architectural Services will grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during 2021-2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Architectural Services requirements. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Barclays PLC, UBS Group AG, are among the prominent suppliers in Architectural Services Market.

Related Reports on Professional Services Include:

  • HR Benefits and Administration Services - Forecast and AnalysisThis market's prices will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

  • Asset Recovery Services Sourcing and Procurement ReportThe asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025.

  • Data Feed Management Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence ReportThe report provides a complete drill-down on global mortgage processing services spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC

    • Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market Insights
    • Category Pricing Insights
    • Cost-saving Opportunities
    • Best Practices
    • Category Ecosystem
    • Category Management Strategy
    • Category Management Enablers
    • Suppliers Selection
    • Suppliers under Coverage
    • US Market Insights
    • Category scope

    About SpendEdge:

    SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

