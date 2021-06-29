Architectural Services Prices Will Increase by 3%-4% by 2024 | Discover Market Procurement Insights on SpendEdge

|
29.06.2021 18:15:00
NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Architectural Services Market will grow at a CAGR of 4.01% during 2020-2024. Prices in will increase by 3%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
Architectural Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Top-line growth
- Category innovations
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Cost savings
- Reduction of TCO
- Supply assurance
- Scalability of inputs
- Green initiatives
- Supply base rationalization
The Architectural Services will grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during 2021-2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Architectural Services requirements. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Barclays PLC, UBS Group AG, are among the prominent suppliers in Architectural Services Market.
Related Reports on Professional Services Include:
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
