04.08.2020 09:26:00

Archipelago Launches Three New Hotels in a Single Day

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Archipelago International, Southeast Asia's largest privately owned and independent hotel management group just added three new properties within a single day to its portfolio of 150+ hotels: ASTON Bellevue Radio Dalam, ASTON Inn Gideon Batam and favehotel Bitung.

'Our three latest additions provide best-in-class accommodation in strategically important destinations, while creating hundreds of much needed job opportunities in the economy. This is further evidence of our strong and healthy company structure and is testament to the decisions we made early on, which have proven vital in us successfully weathering this storm: Six months into the pandemic and we are growing at record levels. Not only are we rising domestically and regionally but just last week we announced two new takeovers in Cuba, effectively increasing our room inventory there to almost 3,000. As we continue to expand, we remain committed to our protocols ensuring the health and safety of all our guests and employees' says John Flood, President and CEO of Archipelago International.

The three additions are:

ASTON Bellevue Radio Dalam

Boasting 156 guest rooms and suites, a variety of meeting and function rooms, a signature restaurant, a lounge and wine bar, the newly rebranded ASTON Bellevue sets itself apart with an eclectic accommodation that focuses on fine details.

ASTON Inn Gideon Batam

Archipelago's second hotel in Batam comes with 163 modern guest rooms, a large ballroom, two meeting rooms. Conveniently located in the Penuin area, the hotel is close to shopping, dining and entertainment.

favehotel Bitung

Responding to the growing demand for quality budget accommodation, the latest favehotel features 96 guest rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, the signature Lime Restaurant and a number of meeting rooms with panoramic views of Bitung.

About Archipelago International

Archipelago International is one of the most trusted names in hospitality, operating over 150 hotels with a further 50+ currently under development across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Middle East. With 20,000 rooms in more than 60 destinations, the Group's brands include ASTON, Collection by ASTON, The Alana, Huxley, Kamuela, Harper, Quest, NEO and favehotels.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191202/2657860-1logo

SOURCE Archipelago International

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.10
1.84 %
LafargeHolcim 44.57
1.67 %
Swiss Life Hldg 344.50
1.59 %
CieFinRichemont 57.42
1.31 %
CS Group 10.10
1.12 %
Alcon 55.94
-0.82 %
Nestle 108.38
-0.86 %
Givaudan 3’810.00
-1.24 %
Lonza Grp 571.60
-1.85 %
SGS 2’397.00
-2.56 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:07
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere - noch bis morgen zeichnen!
08:48
SMI mit beeindruckender Reaktion
06:10
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Widerstand um 3’300 Punkte erreicht / Nestlé – Über 50er-EMA alles im grünen Bereich
03.08.20
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV
03.08.20
Euro Rallies Amid Europe"s Pandemic Response
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Therapie Rozlytrek in zwei Indikationen
Meyer Burger-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Meyer Burger sichert sich Produktionsstandorte für Solarzellen in Ostdeutschland
Dämpfer für Euro-Stärke? Wieso der Dollar zu Franken und Euro zulegt
Dufry-Aktie bricht ein: Dufry wird von der Corona-Pandemie im ersten Semester stark getroffen
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
Studie zeigt: Nicht erst mit Negativzinsen lohnt sich Sparen nicht mehr
Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Montag
Saudi-Aramco überholt: Apple-Aktie auf Rekordhoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Dienstag wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kann Aufschläge verbuchen. Die Märkte in Fernost notieren am zweiten Handelstag der Woche im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB