Archipelago Launches Three New Hotels in a Single Day

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Archipelago International, Southeast Asia's largest privately owned and independent hotel management group just added three new properties within a single day to its portfolio of 150+ hotels: ASTON Bellevue Radio Dalam, ASTON Inn Gideon Batam and favehotel Bitung.

'Our three latest additions provide best-in-class accommodation in strategically important destinations, while creating hundreds of much needed job opportunities in the economy. This is further evidence of our strong and healthy company structure and is testament to the decisions we made early on, which have proven vital in us successfully weathering this storm: Six months into the pandemic and we are growing at record levels. Not only are we rising domestically and regionally but just last week we announced two new takeovers in Cuba, effectively increasing our room inventory there to almost 3,000. As we continue to expand, we remain committed to our protocols ensuring the health and safety of all our guests and employees' says John Flood, President and CEO of Archipelago International.

The three additions are:

ASTON Bellevue Radio Dalam

Boasting 156 guest rooms and suites, a variety of meeting and function rooms, a signature restaurant, a lounge and wine bar, the newly rebranded ASTON Bellevue sets itself apart with an eclectic accommodation that focuses on fine details.

ASTON Inn Gideon Batam

Archipelago's second hotel in Batam comes with 163 modern guest rooms, a large ballroom, two meeting rooms. Conveniently located in the Penuin area, the hotel is close to shopping, dining and entertainment.

favehotel Bitung

Responding to the growing demand for quality budget accommodation, the latest favehotel features 96 guest rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, the signature Lime Restaurant and a number of meeting rooms with panoramic views of Bitung.

About Archipelago International

Archipelago International is one of the most trusted names in hospitality, operating over 150 hotels with a further 50+ currently under development across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Middle East. With 20,000 rooms in more than 60 destinations, the Group's brands include ASTON, Collection by ASTON, The Alana, Huxley, Kamuela, Harper, Quest, NEO and favehotels.

