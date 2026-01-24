Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’147 -0.6%  SPI 18’222 -0.5%  Dow 49’099 -0.6%  DAX 24’901 0.2%  Euro 0.9225 -0.6%  EStoxx50 5’948 -0.1%  Gold 4’982 0.9%  Bitcoin 69’787 -1.1%  Dollar 0.7800 -1.2%  Öl 66.3 2.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Accelleron Industries116936091Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Richemont21048333VAT31186490Swiss Re12688156
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bewährungsprobe? Diese Faktoren könnten 2026 belasten
Täuschende Charts: So können verzerrte Darstellungen Anleger in die Irre führen
XRP-Ausblick 2026: Fehlende Katalysatoren als zentrales Risiko
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Mehr Rendite als die Tesla-Aktie: Diese Elektroauto-Aktien überzeugten 2025
Suche...
eToro entdecken
24.01.2026 05:03:23

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners III Prices IPO Of 24 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners III Co. announced the upsized pricing of its initial public offering of 24 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, for total gross proceeds of $240 million.

Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one ordinary share at $11.50 per share.

The units are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "ARCIU" beginning January 23, 2026. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "ARCI" and "ARCIW," respectively.

BTIG, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Loeb & Loeb LLP and Walkers (Cayman) LLP are serving as legal counsel to the Company, and White & Case LLP is serving as legal counsel to the underwriters.

The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.60 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on January 26, 2026.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Zum Jahresauftakt 2026 meldet sich Tim Schäfer wie gewohnt mit aktuellen Einschätzungen aus den USA. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz von BX Swiss TV spricht er über politische und wirtschaftliche Brennpunkte, die die Märkte prägen – allen voran die Entwicklungen rund um Donald Trump, Venezuela und den Ölmarkt.

Themen dieser Ausgabe:

Maduro-Festnahme: Chaos oder Schachzug?
Gewinner: Chevron im Fokus, Exxon setzt auf Guyana
Was machen BP und Shell?
Grönland-Zölle: Druckmittel oder Show?
US-Stimmung & Midterms: was droht politisch?
Fed & Zinsen: kommt die Senkung?
KI, Inflation, Davos: die grossen 2026-Themen

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

23.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
23.01.26 SMI-Anleger bleiben skeptisch
23.01.26 Marktüberblick: BASF, Intel und Wacker Neuson im Fokus
23.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 5‘000-Dollar-Marke im Blick
22.01.26 Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
22.01.26 Julius Bär: 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Societe Generale SA
21.01.26 Die globalen geopolitischen Risiken nehmen zu
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’383.50 18.90 SV5BGU
SMI-Kurs: 13’147.13 23.01.2026 17:30:03
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin Kurs Prognose 2026: Richtungsentscheidung naht, Bitcoin Hyper sammelt Momentum
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum bricht am Nachmittag ein
Plug Power-Aktie nur zeitweise im Aufwind: Strategischer Kompromiss mit Walmart beflügelt
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Freitagvormittag im Minus
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE steigt am Mittag
DAX 40-Papier Bayer-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Bayer von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
Allianz-Aktie erhält von Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) Bewertung: Buy
Nestlé-Aktie: Hold-Bewertung durch Jefferies & Company Inc.
Novo-Nordisk-Aktie mit Potenzial: Goldman Sachs bleibt bullish

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 04/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:59 GNW-News: Quantexa Claims Accelerator ist nun auf dem Guidewire Marketplace verfügbar und ermöglicht Echtzeit-Entscheidungsintelligenz für Versicherungsanspr...
22:21 ROUNDUP 3: 'Monstersturm' zieht auf - Millionen in den USA gewarnt
22:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow tiefer, Techs etwas besser
22:14 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow tiefer, Techs etwas besser
21:36 Erste Ukraine-Verhandlungsrunde in Abu Dhabi beendet
21:21 ROUNDUP 3: Hoffnung auf Internet im Iran - Kriegssorge wächst
20:52 Devisen: Euro steigt zeitweise über 1,18 US-Dollar
20:18 USA verhängen Öl-Sanktionen gegen Iran - Kriegssorge wächst
20:18 Selenskyj kündigt weitere Ukraine-Gespräche für Samstag an
19:55 Aktien New York: Dow tiefer und Techs stärker am Ende einer turbulenten Woche