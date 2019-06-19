ArcheMedX to Reveal Ready, an Operational Intelligence and Workforce Readiness Platform, at DIA 2019 Global Annual Meeting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ArcheMedX, the premier provider of operational intelligence and workforce readiness solutions for the life sciences and healthcare industries, is pleased to announce the launch of Ready, a new digital platform to reduce the risks and costs associated with underperforming clinical trials, at this year's Drug Information Association Global Annual Meeting from June 23-27 in San Diego, CA.

Ready enables clinical operations leaders to evaluate and improve the preparedness of project teams and site personnel by analyzing the behavior of each participant as they engage in personalized learning experiences. The specific and actionable insights delivered by the platform serve as an early warning detection system to identify risks sooner, ensure resources are more effectively deployed, and enhance staff and site performance.

The ArcheMedX team will be demonstrating the Ready platform in the Innovators Hub at DIA Booth #2101. For more information on Ready or to sign up for a meeting at DIA, visit http://www.archemedx.com/dia/.

"As the complexity and cost of clinical research increases, a key to reducing the risk of underperforming trials is ensuring the preparedness of staff and sites," said Joel Selzer, CEO of ArcheMedX. "Ready arms clinical operation leaders with a powerful new tool to take action and mitigate trial risk and DIA is the perfect event to unveil its capabilities and expand our understanding of how the platform can better support CROs, Sponsors, and other trial stakeholders."

The 2019 DIA Global Annual Meeting is designed to foster the international exchange of ideas to improve health globally through the advancement of lifesaving medicines and technologies. The event will host thousands of professionals in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device communities from more than 50 countries around the globe and more than 400 exhibiting companies.

About ArcheMedX

ArcheMedX applies behavioral science to transform learning and generate actionable insights across the life sciences and healthcare industries. Ready, the company's operational intelligence and workforce readiness platform, enables clinical research leaders to evaluate and improve the preparedness of project teams and site personnel and serves as an early warning detection system to reduce the risks and costs associated with underperforming clinical trials.

To learn more about our operational intelligence and workforce readiness solutions visit http://www.archemedx.com

