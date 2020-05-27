Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
27.05.2020

ARCH Cutting Tools New Centralized Distribution Center: Convenient Customer Single-Source for the Full Portfolio of ARCH Products

WARREN, Mich., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARCH Cutting Tools is pleased to announce the opening of its Centralized Distribution Center, located on the ARCH Cutting Tools Midwest campus in Warren, Mich.

The new consolidated, state-of-the-art distribution center provides customers the full breadth of the ARCH standard solid round tool portfolio under the trusted KEO brand and includes the standard KEO product portfolio as well as KEO Milling Cutters and the recently rebranded KEO micro tools. All products can now be ordered through a call to one phone number, or via one email address. Easy to choose, Easy to use.

Also available through the ARCH Cutting Tools Centralized Distribution Center – the all new Patriot High Performance by KEO Carbide End Mill line.

"We have invested in building an industry-leading comprehensive catalog, and now we've made those products available to our customers quickly and conveniently through our new Centralized Distribution Center," said Jeff Cederstrom, President – ARCH Cutting Tools. "This new single-point-of-contact ordering approach saves our customers valuable time."

The new Centralized Distribution Center provides ARCH Cutting Tools customers convenient access to the very best general machining and high-performance cutting tools on the market, when they're needed, through a single point of contact.

To experience the convenience and ease-of-ordering through the ARCH Cutting Tools Centralized Distribution Center, call 888-390-2050 or email ARCHCTSales@archgp.com.

Catalogs for all ARCH Cutting Tools products are available at: http://www.archcuttingtools.com.

About ARCH Cutting Tools
ARCH Cutting Tools is the recognized world leader in performance solid round and indexable cutting tools. With manufacturing facilities located in throughout the United States, the company's engineering and machining facilities are dedicated to the betterment of precision machined parts, products, tools and related supply chain processes. ARCH Cutting Tools combines the expertise of leading American manufacturing professionals and expanding technologies to serve the medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets.

 

