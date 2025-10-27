Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Arch Capital Group LtdShs Aktie

Arch Capital Group Ltd Reveals Climb In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.34 billion, or $3.56 per share. This compares with $978 million, or $2.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Arch Capital Group Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $1.042 billion or $2.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $4.285 billion from $3.970 billion last year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.34 Bln. vs. $978 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.56 vs. $2.56 last year. -Revenue: $4.285 Bln vs. $3.970 Bln last year.