Arch Capital Group Ltd Reveals Climb In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.34 billion, or $3.56 per share. This compares with $978 million, or $2.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Arch Capital Group Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $1.042 billion or $2.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $4.285 billion from $3.970 billion last year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.34 Bln. vs. $978 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.56 vs. $2.56 last year. -Revenue: $4.285 Bln vs. $3.970 Bln last year.