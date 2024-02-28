Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’414 -0.2%  SPI 14’853 -0.3%  Dow 38’909 -0.2%  DAX 17’601 0.3%  Euro 0.9524 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’884 0.0%  Gold 2’034 0.2%  Bitcoin 52’964 5.6%  Dollar 0.8787 0.0%  Öl 83.5 0.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Swisscom874251Alcon43249246ABB1222171Lonza1384101
Top News
Vor Bitcoin-Halving im April: Lohnt sich Bitcoin-Mining aktuell?
Forbes Top 10: Wie Carlos Slim Helú zum Multimilliardär wurde
US-Dollar etwas höher zu Euro und Franken - die Gründe
Ausblick: Dell Technologies legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Urban Outfitters-Aktie abgestraft: Urban Outfitters kann mit Quartalsergebnissen nicht überzeugen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

ArcelorMittal Aktie [Valor: 36780521 / ISIN: LU1598757687]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.02.2024 21:40:00

ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces the publication of its 2023 annual report

finanzen.net zero ArcelorMittal-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ArcelorMittal
23.14 CHF -1.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

28 February 2024, 21:40 CET

  
ArcelorMittal has published its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2023. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available at http://corporate.arcelormittal.com > Financial reports

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2022, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $79.8 billion and crude steel production of 59 million metric tonnes, while Iron Ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.

Our purpose is to produce ever smarter steels that have a positive benefit for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

   
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations  
   
General +44 20 7543 1128
Retail +44 20 3214 2893
SRI +44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
E-mail 		+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com
   
   
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications  
 

Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail: 		 

 

+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com
   

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ArcelorMittal

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten