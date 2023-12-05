Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ArcelorMittal Aktie
05.12.2023 10:30:00

ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces financial calendar for 2024

ArcelorMittal
21.23 CHF -9.68%
Kaufen Verkaufen

5 December 2023, 10:30 CET

ArcelorMittal today announces its financial calendar for 2024.

Earnings results announcements:

  • 8 February 2024: Q4 and full year 2023
  • 2 May 2024: Q1 2024
  • 1 August 2024: Q2 and half year 2024
  • 7 November 2024: Q3 2024

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

  • 30 April 2024

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2022, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $79.8 billion and crude steel production of 59 million metric tonnes, while Iron Ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.

Our purpose is to produce ever smarter steels that have a positive benefit for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations 
  
General+44 20 7543 1128
Retail+44 20 3214 2893
SRI+44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
E-mail		+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com
  
  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
 

Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:		 

 

+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com
  


