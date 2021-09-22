SMI 11’842 0.5%  SPI 15’375 0.5%  Dow 34’346 1.3%  DAX 15’500 1.0%  Euro 1.0827 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’148 1.2%  Gold 1’778 0.2%  Bitcoin 39’716 5.9%  Dollar 0.9224 -0.2%  Öl 75.6 1.2% 
22.09.2021 17:20:00

ArcelorMittal cancels 50 million treasury shares

22 September 2021, 17:20 CET

In line with the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 8 June 2021, the Board of ArcelorMittal has decided to cancel 50 million treasury shares to keep the number of treasury shares within appropriate levels. This cancellation takes into account the shares already purchased under the US$2.2 billion share buyback announced on 29 July 2021.

As a result of this cancellation, ArcelorMittal will have 982,809,772 shares in issue (compared to 1,032,809,772 before the cancellation).

Details on share buyback programs can be found at: https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/equity-investors/share-buyback-program

With reference to article 14 of the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ("Transparency Law”), ArcelorMittal announces that the total number of voting rights and capital is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the Company’s website under "Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure”.


