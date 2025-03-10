Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ArcelorMittal Aktie
10.03.2025 23:55:15

ArcelorMittal announces the publication of its 2024 annual report

ArcelorMittal
24.53 CHF 9.42%
Kaufen Verkaufen

10 March 2025, 23.55 CET

ArcelorMittal has published its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available at http://corporate.arcelormittal.com > Financial reports

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal 

ArcelorMittal is one of the world’s leading integrated steel and mining companies with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking operations in 15 countries. It is the largest steel producer in Europe, among the largest in the Americas, and has a growing presence in Asia through its joint venture AM/NS India. ArcelorMittal sells its products to a diverse range of customers including the automotive, engineering, construction and machinery industries, and in 2024 generated revenues of $62.4 billion, produced 57.9 million metric tonnes of crude steel and 42.4 million tonnes of iron ore.

Our purpose is to produce smarter steels for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for the renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


 
 
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations
 

 
 
General +44 20 7543 1128
Retail +44 20 3214 2893
SRI +44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
E-mail 		+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com

 
 

 
 
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications
 

 

Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:
 


 

+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com

 
 

