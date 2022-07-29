Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’146 0.2%  SPI 14’446 0.4%  Dow 32’728 0.6%  DAX 13’484 1.5%  Euro 0.9722 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’708 1.5%  Gold 1’764 0.5%  Bitcoin 22’632 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9530 -0.2%  Öl 110.0 2.0% 
0 CHF Kommission
ArcelorMittal Aktie [Valor: 36780521 / ISIN: LU1598757687]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.07.2022 19:30:00

ArcelorMittal announces publication of its 2022 half-year report

ArcelorMittal
22.78 CHF -1.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

29 July 2022, 19:30 CET

ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company) has today published its half-year report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.

The report is available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ under Investors > Financial reports > Half-year reports, and on the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu/).

The report has also been filed on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ under Investors > Financial reports > SEC filings.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2021, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.6 billion and crude steel production of 69.1 million metric tonnes, while Iron Ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.

Our purpose is to produce ever smarter steels that have a positive benefit for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations 
  
General+44 20 7543 1128
Retail+44 20 3214 2893
SRI+44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
E-mail		+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com
  
  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
 

Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:		 

 

+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com
  


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu ArcelorMittal

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ArcelorMittal

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
13:11 ArcelorMittal Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:48 ArcelorMittal Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:10 ArcelorMittal Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:56 ArcelorMittal Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.07.22 ArcelorMittal Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

16:36 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
16:18 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
13:20 Starker Dollar setzt Johnson & Johnson zu
12:27 DAX Ausblick: Apple und Amazon ??berzeugen - US-Quartalszahlen geben Au...
09:46 Marktüberblick: Volkswagen nach Zahlen gesucht
08:59 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
07:47 MarketFlow Live - Apple&Amazon jump📱Stocks advance📈 Earnings: ExxonMobil&Chevron🛢️ Consumer stocks📊
05:59 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Sprungbrett 3’600? / Microsoft – Bullen bleiben am Drücker
28.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
27.07.22 Marktupdate 27. Juli: Reaktion des Marktes auf FED Zinsentscheid
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’725.17 16.32 TSSMOU
Short 11’925.82 12.63 SSSMVU
Short 12’406.28 8.16 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11’145.91 29.07.2022 17:31:09
Long 10’696.44 18.03 XSSMKU
Long 10’332.30 11.41 JSSMVU
Long 10’045.84 8.84 DSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB-Aktie verlustreich: SNB muss im ersten Halbjahr deutlichen Verlust hinnehmen
Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Swiss Re kehrt nach schwachem Vorquartal in die schwarzen Zahlen zurück
Powell-Äusserungen und Bilanzsaison im Fokus: Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend höher
Nestlé-Aktie schliesst trotzdem tiefer: Nestlé gelingt dank Preiserhöhungen Wachstum - Quartalszahlen übertreffen Analystenerwartungen
Wells Fargo: Goldpreis dürfte bis Jahresende eine enorme Rally erleben
ams OSRAM-Aktie mit deutlichen Einbussen: ams OSRAM meldet Verlust für das zweite Quartal
Nach starken Zahlen von Amazon und Apple: SMI und DAX schliessen vor dem Wochenende fester -- Asiatische Börsen verlieren
Shell-Aktie gewinnt schlussendlich: Shell verkündet Rekordgewinn - Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger verteuert sich
Welche Qualitätsaktien nach dem Kursrutsch einen Blick wert sind

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit