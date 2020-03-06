Arcc Spaces One Marina Boulevard Flagship Flexible Workplace Coming Soon

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcc Spaces , Singapore-based pioneering flexible workspace operator, announces the upcoming launch of its flagship flexible workplace project found in the heart of Singapore's central business district at One Marina Boulevard. The opening is scheduled for April 2020. The new project occupies 19,000 sq. ft on floor 20, with breathtaking 270-degree panoramic views onto Marina Bay and CBD cores, with private office rooms, meeting rooms, as well as a convertible multi-functional event space.

Arcc Spaces has close to 20 years' experience in the region with headquarters in Singapore and a footprint spanning Malaysia, Yangon, Shanghai, Beijing, and Hong Kong. Arcc Spaces One Marina Boulevard is the company's fourth project in Singapore, demonstrating Arcc Spaces' commitment to the continued expansion of its business in Singapore. On a symbolic level, the new project is a "homecoming" for Arcc Spaces back to Singapore after its successful expansion across key markets in Southeast Asia and China.

Justin Chen, CEO of Arcc Spaces said: "We opened our first Arcc Spaces location at Suntec City and have been expanding in the region ever since. We decided to open this flagship project at One Marina Boulevard this year as we continue to see the high potential and development in the city-state as a regional hub. As more companies are increasingly adopting a flexible workplace strategy, their expectations on the services and products are also becoming more sophisticated and unique. Not only for the flexible leasing terms and space, but also for the quality of amenities, depth of consideration to their business needs, value added shared services and the type of community and network they have access to. Beyond that, a premium address and accessibility in the heart of the CBD continues to be a core consideration, along with the numerous community events that encourage business innovation, partnerships, and talent retention."

"Today's business leaders are looking for office space that reflects their aspirations and corporate identity. With our 270-degree panoramic views onto Marina Bay, as well as our high-quality products and services, we're confident that our customers will be inspired to connect and create. More importantly to drive productivity and build their business sustainably," he added.

The Arcc Spaces brand is a guarantee of high-quality customer experiences and customer-oriented products and services, wherever it operates. The company partnered with one of Singapore's premium award-winning design firms, Formwerkz, to create the One Marina Boulevard space based on hospitality-led sensibility and human-centric design.

Arcc Spaces One Marina Boulevard provides different environments throughout the space to allow members to choose how they work, from dynamic social settings in the business lounge to intimate library space for focused work, or informal meetings in the collaboration space. Arcc Spaces' Bespoke Design Studio addresses enterprise customer needs by offering customised spaces tailored to their specific requirements. They can also choose from Arcc Spaces' premium furniture, including height-adjustable tables and ergonomic chairs, to create their own identity and enhance employee wellbeing.

With 1,500 sq. ft of event space and meeting rooms in a variety of sizes, Arcc Spaces has a dedicated event management company to run small and medium-scale events that can accommodate up to 80 guests. For larger enterprise events, members can access training rooms and a 550-seater auditorium on floors 7 and 8.

Located in the heart of Singapore, Arcc Spaces One Marina Boulevard is directly connected to Raffles Place MRT by underground access and a short walk to Downtown MRT. With award-winning restaurants and bars, luxury hotels, and shops surrounding the building, the workspace is well connected to running paths around Marina Barrage and Gardens by the Bay, allowing members to enjoy the city after work.

For more information about Arcc Spaces One Marina Boulevard, please visit: https://www.arccspaces.com/singapore-serviced-offices/one-marina-boulevard/

About Arcc Spaces

Arcc Spaces is a shared workspace brand with over 20 locations across Asia that works with corporates to transform the way they work and drive innovation through a network of hospitality-led spaces.

Headquartered in Singapore, Arcc Spaces has locations across Malaysia, Yangon, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

We provide access to a collection of beautifully designed hub, lounges and labs grounded in landmark projects across the world's gateway cities to empower today's leaders to meet, collaborate, learn and access talents and opportunities.

Arcc Spaces is a part of the Arcc group, a transformative real estate and hospitality company that develops and operates a range of concepts in the areas of 'Work, Live and Play'

For more information, please visit https://www.arccspaces.com

