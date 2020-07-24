|
24.07.2020 20:29:00
ArcBest® Declares an $0.08/Share Quarterly Dividend
FORT SMITH, Ark., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents($0.08) per share to holders of record of its Common Stock, $0.01 par value, on August 7, 2020, payable on August 21, 2020.
ABOUT ARCBEST
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.
Investor Relations Contact:David Humphrey
Title: Vice President – Investor Relations
Phone: 479-785-6200
Email:dhumphrey@arcb.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-declares-an-0-08share-quarterly-dividend-301099570.html
SOURCE ArcBest
