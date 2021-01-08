SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
08.01.2021 16:08:00

ArcBest Announces Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

FORT SMITH, Ark., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) will announce its fourth quarter 2020 financial results prior to the opening market on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. A conference call with company executives will be held that day at 9:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. CT) to discuss these results. Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 747-0365.

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)

Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on March 15, 2021. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633-8284 or (402) 977-9140 (for international callers). The conference ID for the playback is 21989590.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed live on ArcBest's website at arcb.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed at ArcBest's website through March 15, 2021.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey
Title: Vice President – Investor Relations
Phone: 479-785-6200
Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-announces-its-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-301203420.html

SOURCE ArcBest

pagehit