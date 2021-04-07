SMI 11’128 -0.5%  SPI 14’153 -0.4%  Dow 33’404 -0.1%  DAX 15’176 -0.2%  Euro 1.1036 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’957 -0.3%  Gold 1’736 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’854 -4.1%  Dollar 0.9300 -0.1%  Öl 63.0 0.6% 
ArcBest Announces Its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

FORT SMITH, Ark., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) will announce its first quarter 2021 financial results prior to the opening market on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. A conference call with company executives will be held that day at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT) to discuss these results. Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 682-8539.

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)

Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on June 15, 2021. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633-8284 or (402) 977-9140 (for international callers). The conference ID for the playback is 21992915.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed live on ArcBest's website at arcb.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed at ArcBest's website through June 15, 2021.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey
Title: Vice President – Investor Relations
Phone: 479-785-6200
Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-announces-its-first-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-301264473.html

SOURCE ArcBest

