05.02.2020 13:45:00

ArcAroma AB: 200205 oliveCEPT® proves 10 % yield increase at Agioi Apostoloi in Greece

Press release 2020-02-05

In December 2019, one oliveCEPT® ODIN unit was installed at the olive oil mill of Agioi Apostoloi in Greece to commence tests in full operation. The final results verified a yield increase of 10% in olive oil production and  the optimal malaxation time could be cut in half.

- The EVOO oil produced at the olive oil mill of Agioi Apostoloi is of top quality as determined by its physicochemical and organoleptic characteristics. The oliveCEPT® ODIN enabled an improvement in production efficiency in an olive oil mill which was already highly efficient and provided the conditions for a better quality premium product, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

The olive oil mill of Agioi Apostoloi is a modern production facility with the latest technology production and skillful personel that support a high production efficiency. The oliveCEPT® ODIN started operation immediately after installation and did not take long to demonstrate increase in olive oil production and reduction in malaxation time. The results from performance evaluations validated a yield increase of 10% in olive oil production. Another equally important effect was the reduction of the optimal malaxation time for extraction yield which was cut in half while keeping the temperatures low throughout the complete extraction process.                                                      

For more information, please contact:
Johan Möllerström, CEO
(+46) 768 – 86 81 78
Johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

About ArcAroma AB (publ)
ArcAroma has developed a way to control and apply electrical pulses to optimize a variety of biological processes. The CEPT® platform, which is a generator combined with treatment chamber, uses the technology of Food Extraction, Extended Shelf Life, Sewage Sludge Treatment and Biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that blow the cell membrane and kill unwanted microorganisms. Efficiency of olive oil extraction, juice extraction, extended shelf life of cold pressed fresh juices,  biogas production and the introduction of new raw materials that can´t be used today are in focus. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Lund, with offices in Athens & Shanghai, and has received various awards and support from, among others, Vinnova and the Swedish Energy Agency. Arc Aroma Pure's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00. www.arcaroma.com

