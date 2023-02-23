SMI 11'248 -0.5%  SPI 14'463 -0.4%  Dow 32'910 -0.4%  DAX 15'476 0.5%  Euro 0.9890 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'258 0.4%  Gold 1'822 -0.2%  Bitcoin 22'275 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9342 0.3%  Öl 82.5 2.5% 
23.02.2023 18:39:42

Arcadis Successfully Issues Inaugural €500m Eurobond

Arcadis NV
40.25 CHF 0.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Amsterdam, 23 February 2023 – Arcadis N.V., (Euronext: ARCAD), today announced the successful pricing of its inaugural Eurobond Offering. The senior unsecured fixed rate notes of €500 million have an annual coupon of 4.875%, a preliminary rating of BBB- from Standard & Poor’s and are due in 2028.

The net proceeds of the notes will be used towards refinancing the bridge facility used to finance the acquisitions of IBI Group and DPS Group.

The offering was multiple times oversubscribed, attracting strong interest from a broad institutional investor base.

Commenting on the announcement, Virginie Duperat-Vergne, CFO Arcadis said: "We are extremely pleased with the successful issuance of our inaugural Eurobond and the interest shown by investors in Arcadis. This marks an important milestone in development of our company and financing strategy by further diversifying our financing sources and investor base.”

Settlement and issue of the notes is scheduled for February 28, 2023. Application has been made for the notes to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and for trading on the unregulated market of EuroMTF.  

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Christine Disch
Mobile: +31 (0)6 1537 6020
E-mail: christine.disch@arcadis.com

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Tanno Massar
Mobile: +31 (0)6 1158 9121
E-mail: tanno.massar@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 36,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €4.0 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com.

DISCLAIMER

This announcement is not for release, distribution or publication, whether directly or indirectly and whether in whole or in part, to U.S. persons or into or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any (other) jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction. This press release is not an offer of the Bonds for sale in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any (other) jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

The Bonds are not and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act”) and will also not be registered with any authority competent with respect to securities in any state or other jurisdiction of the United States of America. The Bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without either registration of the Bonds or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act being applicable. There will not be a public offering of the Bonds in the United States of America.


 

Attachment


Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

