06.05.2020 18:30:00

Arcadis shareholders re-appoint Deanna Goodwin as Supervisory Board member

Amsterdam, 6 May 2020 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, confirms that all resolutions that were brought up for vote were supported during its Annual General Meeting earlier today.

Ms. Deanna Goodwin was re-appointed to the Supervisory Board of Arcadis for a period of four years.

As a precautionary measure to protect its cash position in the current COVID-19 situation, the company had already withdrawn the dividend proposal from the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. This was communicated on 26 March 2020.

The voting outcome per agenda item will be published on the Arcadis website in the coming days.

-End-

For further information please contact:
Arcadis Investor Relations
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

Arcadis Group Communications
Joost Slooten
Mobile: +31 6 27061880
E-mail: joost.slooten@arcadis.com

About Arcadis
Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

