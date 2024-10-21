Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.10.2024 09:05:02

Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Amsterdam, October 21, 2024 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading data driven global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 60,690 of its own shares in the period from 14 October up to and including 18 October 2024 at an average price of €65.43. The total consideration of this repurchase was €3,988,668. The repurchase is in accordance with the share buyback program to cover expected future obligations under Arcadis’ employee incentive plans, as announced on 4 October 2024.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 143,994 shares for a total consideration of €9,306,865.

Overviews of all transactions under this program are published in weekly press releases and on the website of Arcadis (https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/).

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Christine Disch | +31 (0)615376020 | christine.disch@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the world’s leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are more than 36,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and in 2023 reported €5.0 billion in gross revenues. www.arcadis.com

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachments


