Arcadier: Building free COVID-19 related marketplace to support community

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way work and life happens. Today, nearly 3 billion people around the world are under some form of lockdown. Communities and community-based businesses have been hit especially hard by the Pandemic as face-to-face interactions have come to a standstill globally. Considering the pandemic's impact, Arcadier , the world's fastest-growing marketplace builder, is announcing an initiative to support the free creation of new marketplaces offering help or relief to those impacted by COVID-19.

Over the last few weeks, Arcadier has been receiving numerous requests from dedicated individuals and organisations intending to build marketplaces to aid their communities during this period of uncertainty. The free use of the Arcadier's marketplace DIY SaaS solutions will be specifically offered to initiatives helping individuals or businesses affected by the Coronavirus crisis, especially if the intention of the marketplace is to assist in coordinating finite resources better and where profit making is not the principal objective.

Chief Operating Officer of Arcadier, Kenneth Low, said, "We recognize that the unprecedented global health crisis has made stemming the tide of infections while caring for the vulnerable a top priority, and we see the use of online marketplace technology as an efficient way to assist with the matching of societal resources to needs in every community. As such, we have decided to make our platform freely available to individuals or organizations with that vision to help their neighbourhoods or small local businesses tide through this period by supporting them with digitization."

Arcadier provides ready marketplace solutions that suit different purposes, ranging from buying and selling items to scheduling and booking time-slots for rental or services. Consequently, participants can build community marketplaces to share medical or home supplies, offer volunteer services to support neighbours or even create an online marketplace for food takeaways from local restaurants affected by Coronavirus lockdown measures.

The sponsorship of a free marketplace for those affected by COVID-19 program is open to anyone around the world. However, to ensure that only genuine initiatives will benefit from this offer, Arcadier will review and approve every applicant seeking to participate in this free marketplace Covid-19 programme as well as monitoring their progress. This programme will run till 31 July 2020.

More information about how to build a free platform for those affected by Covid-19 and the eligibility criteria of the programme, please follow the link here . Arcadier looks forward to partnering with companies on coronavirus-fighting initiatives.

About Arcadier

https://www.arcadier.com

Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder and is the recognized global leader of multi-vendor eCommerce marketplace technology with users from more than 170 countries. Founded in 2013 in Singapore by senior PayPal executives, it has offices in 5 countries including Singapore (HQ), Australia, Philippinesthe United States and the United Kingdom. Arcadier enables Large Enterprises, SMBs, Governments and Start-Ups to build their own white-labelled marketplaces efficiently and cost-effectively. Arcadier's platform supports various eCommerce models including B2B, B2C, P2P, Service & Rental across industry verticals such as retail, consumer goods, commodities, wholesale, manufacturing and services. Recently Arcadier launched its Arcadier Enterprise offering focused on enabling large corporations and multi-brand retailers to create complex marketplace experiences for their businesses.

