Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'041 0.4%  SPI 14'428 0.4%  Dow 33'739 0.4%  DAX 15'457 0.2%  Euro 0.9574 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'206 0.0%  Gold 1'873 0.7%  Bitcoin 24'521 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9016 -0.4%  Öl 87.0 -0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Birkenstock129711946Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Novo Nordisk129508879Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Richemont21048333Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101
Top News
Siemens Energy-Aktie gewinnt: Siemens Energy veräussert Hochspannungsgeschäft an Triton
Anleihen, Inflation, Zinsen und Co.: Top-Investoren geben Risiko-Warnung heraus
ExxonMobil- und Pioneer-Aktie vorbörslich uneins: Einigung bei Fusion von ExxonMobil und Pioneer
25 Jahre Swisscom: War die Liberalisierung des Schweizer Telekommarktes erfolgreich?
So kann man von Zuhause Geld verdienen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Plug Power Aktie [Valor: 13074688 / ISIN: US72919P2020]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.10.2023 14:57:43

Arcadia eFuels Taps Plug Power for 280 MW Electrolyzer System

Plug Power
6.85 CHF 17.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Green Hydrogen to Power Largest Advanced-Stage Sustainable Aviation Fuel Project

LATHAM, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadia eFuels has selected Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a comprehensive provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, to provide a 280 MW (megawatt) proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer system to Arcadia’s Vordingborg plant for the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Arcadia eFuels CEO Amy Hebert and Plug CEO Andy Marsh held a ceremony commemorating the deal at Plug’s annual Symposium. 

Harnessing Denmark’s plentiful wind power, Arcadia eFuels Vordingborg site will utilize Plug’s electrolyzer technology to produce approximately 120 tons per day (TPD) of green hydrogen. The green hydrogen will then be combined with biogenic CO2 to produce syngas. Further processing of the syngas will generate carbon-neutral sustainable aviation fuel that meets the requirements of RFNBO (Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin) in preparation for the European Mandates on aviation fuel. 

Demand for sustainable aviation fuel is driven by European Commission requirements to supply 70 percent of fuel consumption at EU (European Union) airports by 2050 with the first mandates starting in 2025. 

Arcadia eFuels has commenced a Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) study to support a Final Investment Decision (FID) and move the project to execution phase, expected by mid-2024. Arcadia eFuels projects a commercial operation date towards the end of 2026. 

"This contract with Arcadia eFuels establishes us as the preferred provider for green hydrogen solutions that decarbonize the hydrocarbon fuel sector,” noted Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Arcadia eFuels as they pursue plans for rapid growth and expansion.”

"The global demand for eFuels continues to grow, and in order to meet these demands, we must build production plants at commercial scale,” said Amy Hebert, CEO of Arcadia eFuels. "Our partnership with Plug is crucial to ensuring that our commercial facilities will be able produce clean, green, decarbonized fuel for the aviation and logistics verticals.”

For more information about Plug’s electrolyzer products, please visit plugpower.com.

About Plug
Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 60,000 fuel cell systems and over 180 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to build and operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug is building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and multiple green hydrogen production plants that will yield 500 tons of liquid green hydrogen daily by year end 2025. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

About Arcadia eFuels
Arcadia eFuels is committed to building facilities to produce the world’s future fuels. These net-zero carbon fuels will allow the transportation sector, namely aviation and shipping, to use eFuels directly, without changes to existing engines and infrastructure. Arcadia eFuels aims to produce eFuels around the world to help meet the aviation industry’s decarbonization goals. Please visit www.arcadiaefuels.com to learn more or contact us at info@arcadiaefuels.com.

Plug Power Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. ("PLUG”), including but not limited to statements about: Arcadia eFuels Vordingborg site utilizing Plug’s electrolyzers to produce approximately 120 tons per day (TPD) of green hydrogen. The green hydrogen being combined with biogenic CO2 to produce syngas and such syngas being further processed to meet RFNBO standards for aviation fuel. Timing around a Final Investment Decision (FID) and the project moving to execution phase by mid-2024. Commercial operation date projections towards the end of 2026. Plug building multiple green hydrogen production plants that may yield up to 500 tons of liquid green hydrogen daily by year end 2025. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of PLUG in general, see PLUG’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”), including the "Risk Factors” section of PLUG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and PLUG undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Plug Power
Kristin Monroe
Allison+Partners
plugPR@allisonpr.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Plug Power Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Plug Power Inc.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram

Inside Trading & Investment

11:58 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 27.000 Dollar – US-Inflationsdaten werfen Schatten voraus
10:33 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
09:25 Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht
09:10 SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
10.10.23 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf AXA SA
10.10.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Lonza, Sonova
04.10.23 Am 6. Oktober, 9:00 Uhr - Ferrari 328 GTS, 2.074Km bei Splint Invest! Potenzial: +9,0% p.a.
04.10.23 Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'519.29 19.06 RSSM1U
Short 11'750.93 13.65 C0SSMU
Short 12'180.10 8.85 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'042.48 11.10.2023 14:50:36
Long 10'583.18 18.74 V4SSMU
Long 10'376.23 14.00 5SSMJU
Long 9'922.68 8.92 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla stellt neue Powerwall-Version mit mehr Leistung vor
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Credit Suisse hätte laut FSB anders abgewickelt werden können
Erholungsrally: SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich höher -- Wall Street zu Handelsschluss im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Idorsia Aktie News: Anleger schicken Idorsia am Mittwochmittag ins Minus
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche kann mit Augenmittel Vabysmo erneut Behandlungserfolg erzielen
LVMH-Aktie tiefer: LVMH verfehlt die Wachstumserwartungen - Richemont und Swatch-Aktien geben im Windschatten deutlich nach
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger tendiert am Mittwochmittag tiefer
Warten auf Fed-Protokoll: SMI in der Gewinnzone -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Wall Street höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen
Diese Wasserstoffaktien haben laut HSBC-Analystin deutliches Kurspotenzial
Börsengang steht kurz bevor: Deshalb warnen Experten vor einem Kauf der Birkenstock-Aktie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten