Arcadia Biosciences Aktie

26.12.2025 14:34:43

Arcadia Biosciences Receives Termination Notice From Roosevelt Resources

(RTTNews) - Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA), a plant-based food and beverage products manufacturer, Friday announced that it has received a notice from Roosevelt Resources, LP, an oil and natural gas company, terminating its Securities Exchange Agreement with the company.

Previously, the two companies had agreed to a proposed business combination transaction between themselves.

Under these new developments, Arcadia has assured its shareholders that it will resume the process of evaluating strategic alternatives.

"Over the last two-and-a-half years, we have streamlined our operations, significantly reduced our operating expenses and grown the Zola coconut water brand while avoiding the use of long-term debt. We continue to own approximately 2.7 million shares of Above Food Ingredients Inc. common stock and believe we are entitled to additional consideration and compensation relating to our May 2024 sale of GoodWheatTM. We believe these assets, along with our Nasdaq public listing and our Zola business, should make Arcadia an attractive candidate for a merger or other strategic transaction.", commented T.J. Schaefer, CEO of Arcadia.

In pre-market activity, RKDA shares were trading at $3.31, up 8.96% on the Nasdaq.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

