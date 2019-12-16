|
16.12.2019 15:40:00
ARC Resources Ltd. Confirms Monthly Dividend Amount of $0.05 per Share for January 15, 2020
CALGARY, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - (ARX - TSX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC") confirms a monthly dividend amount of $0.05 per share for January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2019. The ex-dividend date is December 30, 2019. As at December 16, 2019, the trailing 12-month payments to shareholders total $0.60 per share.
ARC is one of Canada's largest conventional oil and gas companies with an enterprise value of approximately $3.6 billion. ARC's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol ARX.
ARC RESOURCES LTD.
Myron M. Stadnyk
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information about ARC Resources Ltd., please visit our website
www.arcresources.com
or contact:
Investor Relations, E-mail: ir@arcresources.com
Telephone: (403) 503-8600 Fax: (403) 509-6427
Toll Free: 1-888-272-4900
ARC Resources Ltd.
Suite 1200, 308 – 4th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, AB T2P 0H7
SOURCE ARC Resources Ltd.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Indizes eröffnen stärker -- SMI visiert Rekordmarke an -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
US-Indizes vor grünem Start. Vorläufige Einigung im Zollstreit: Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verläuft der Handel freundlich. Eine Kursrally in Asien bleibt derweil aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}