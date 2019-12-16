16.12.2019 15:40:00

ARC Resources Ltd. Confirms Monthly Dividend Amount of $0.05 per Share for January 15, 2020

CALGARY, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - (ARX - TSX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC") confirms a monthly dividend amount of $0.05 per share for January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2019. The ex-dividend date is December 30, 2019. As at December 16, 2019, the trailing 12-month payments to shareholders total $0.60 per share.

ARC Resources Ltd. (CNW Group/ARC Resources Ltd.)

ARC is one of Canada's largest conventional oil and gas companies with an enterprise value of approximately $3.6 billion. ARC's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol ARX.

ARC RESOURCES LTD.

Myron M. Stadnyk
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about ARC Resources Ltd., please visit our website
www.arcresources.com 
or contact:
Investor Relations, E-mail: ir@arcresources.com
Telephone: (403) 503-8600     Fax: (403) 509-6427
Toll Free: 1-888-272-4900
ARC Resources Ltd.
Suite 1200, 308 – 4th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, AB T2P 0H7

SOURCE ARC Resources Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
EU-Green Deal und Brexit sorgen für Verwerfungen am Emissionsmarkt
13:00
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV
10:12
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:09
Vontobel: derimail - Wirecard mit 40% Barriere und 10% (10.25%) Coupon p.a. in CHF (EUR)
09:40
SMI kann gute Vorgaben nicht nutzen
07:31
Daily Markets: SMI – Bislang kein Durchkommen / Tesla – Einen Gang höher geschaltet
13.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Renault SA
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
US-Wahlen 2020: Investoren treffen Vorbereitungen für "Apokalypse"
Swatch-Aktie: Weko verhängt wohl gegen Swatch-Tochter ETA Lieferverbot
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
So dürfte sich laut Marktteilnehmern der S&P 500 in 2020 entwickeln
US-Indizes eröffnen stärker -- SMI visiert Rekordmarke an -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum
Entwicklung von Fevipiprant - Novartis-Aktien nach enttäuschenden Studien-Daten volatil
Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Roche erhält grünes Licht aus Grossbritannien für Kauf von Spark - Roche-Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes eröffnen stärker -- SMI visiert Rekordmarke an -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
US-Indizes vor grünem Start. Vorläufige Einigung im Zollstreit: Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verläuft der Handel freundlich. Eine Kursrally in Asien bleibt derweil aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;