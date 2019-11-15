+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
15.11.2019 21:10:00

ARC Resources Ltd. Confirms Monthly Dividend Amount of $0.05 per Share for December 16, 2019

CALGARY, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - (ARX - TSX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC") confirms a monthly dividend amount of $0.05 per share for December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 29, 2019. The ex-dividend date is November 28, 2019. As at November 15, 2019, the trailing 12-month payments to shareholders total $0.60 per share.

ARC is one of Canada's largest conventional oil and gas companies with an enterprise value of approximately $3.2 billion. ARC's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol ARX.

ARC RESOURCES LTD.

Myron M. Stadnyk
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about ARC Resources Ltd., please visit our website
www.arcresources.com
or contact:
Investor Relations, E-mail: ir@arcresources.com
Telephone: (403) 503-8600     Fax: (403) 509-6427
Toll Free: 1-888-272-4900
ARC Resources Ltd.
Suite 1200, 308 – 4th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, AB T2P 0H7

SOURCE ARC Resources Ltd.

