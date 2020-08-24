ARC Entertainment Company Partners With Exceptional Children's Foundation (ECF) To Bring A Live Ballet Program To Its Students

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARC Entertainment Company and Exceptional Children's Foundation (ECF), an organization that provides the highest quality services for children and adults who are challenged with developmental, learning and emotional disabilities – empowering them to reach their greatest potential, are joining forces to provide monthly live ballet instruction to its students who are learning remotely with an interactive program designed to teach and engage the students of ECF Kayne Eras School throughout the fall semester.

The first class will kick off on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 11AM and will be instructed through an exclusive dedicated ECF Zoom virtual meeting room and will include a short class instruction, a live performance from ARC Entertainment Company principals and a Q&A so that students can interact directly with the dancers. The series will continue monthly and will engage students from K-12th grade.

The principal dancers of Arc Entertainment Company Kirsten Bloom Allen, Tigran Sargsyan, Magnus Christofferson have designed an original curriculum that will teach the students but will encourage them to participate during their virtual interactive instruction. Kirsten, Magnus, and Tigran are the Directors of ARC Entertainment Company which is their creative concept for merging dance with rock music, art, and cinema.

"We are excited to offer the gift of dance to the students who are looking for an outlet to move and motivate through these difficult and unprecedented times," said Kirsten Bloom Allen, founder of ARC Entertainment Company. "With no plans for live performances to return anytime soon, our goal is educate and inform but also provide a bit of fun for those who are stuck at home and need to get their bodies moving."

"ECF is committed to providing ongoing exceptional education and enrichment for our K-12 students at ECF Kayne Eras School, as we meet the challenges of this current pandemic," said Scott Bowling, ECF President and CEO. "This partnership provides an exciting opportunity for our students and families, and we are thrilled and grateful to ARC Entertainment Company on their behalf."

ARC Entertainment Company is based in Southern California. Since March 19, when the stay-at-home orders were mandated the trio has been have been living together under one roof in lockdown for the past 100 days, and counting, where they have been performing live in Kirsten's backyard daily on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ARCEntertainmentCompany) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/arcentertainmentcompany/ ). They have garnered attention from leading news media as well as the US Military, seniors online at http://www.seniorly.com as well as Noah's Ark, a low-income housing property in Lakeland, Florida and recently appeared on Joey Fatone's Facebook live show "What Does Joey Know," and even received a shout out during the San Diego Mayor's Daily Briefing reminding residents to tune-in and watch the live stream.

The trio have been featured on several nationally syndicated television shows including "Right This Minute," "Liquid Lunch on Newsmax," and "Daytime." Additionally, they have been featured on several television news programs throughout the US including their hometown market of San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Phoenix, and San Antonio.

ABOUT ARC ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY:

Kirsten, Magnus, and Tigran are the Directors of ARC Entertainment Company which is their creative concept for merging dance with rock music, art, and cinema.

Kirsten Bloom Allen is the Founder and Principal Ballerina of ARC Entertainment Company. Allen's career included many notable performances at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC and well as performances in China. Kirsten also danced a private ballet performance for former president George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush. Kirsten has been described as a "beautiful dancer with a sensual style of movement that draws her audience in." Kirsten is a wife and a mother of two boys.

Magnus Christofferson is the Artistic Director and Principal Male Dancer of ARC Entertainment Company. Magnus is from Denmark and danced with the prestigious Royal Danish Ballet in Copenhagen. Magnus wrote produced and starred in the award-winning film "The Dancer".

Tigran Sargsyan is the Resident Choreographer and Principal Male Dancer of ARC Entertainment Company. Tigran is from Armenia and has performed throughout Europe and the US as a principal male dancer. Tigran competed at the renowned ballet competition "Prix de Lausanne" and received a scholarship from The Rudolph Nureyev Foundation.

For more information please visit http://www.arcentertainmentcompany.com.

ABOUT Exceptional Children's Foundation:

Exceptional Children's Foundation (ECF) provides the highest quality services for children and adults who are challenged with developmental, learning and emotional disabilities – empowering them to reach their greatest potential. Each year, ECF serves more than 5,000 clients and their families at 15 service sites, in residential and community settings throughout Los Angeles County. ECF is the only organization of its kind in California to provide a lifespan of services for children and adults with developmental disabilities. Learn more at ECF.net.

About ECF Kayne Eras School:

ECF's Kayne Eras School is a nonpublic special education school for students in grades K-12.The school accepts referrals from local school districts and charter school. Most Kayne Eras School students have eligibilities including emotional disturbance, autism, intellectual disability, other health impairment and specific learning disability. Kayne Eras School offers services to address these challenges, including: language, speech and occupational therapies; individual and group counseling; and a robust arts education and enrichment program. Visit at KayneErasSchool.org.

SOURCE ARC Entertainment Company