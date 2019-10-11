Arc Aroma Pure AB: 191011 ArcAroma receives new order of oliveCEPT® in Spain

Press release 2019-10-11

Arc Aroma Pure AB (ArcAroma) has received an order for five oliveCEPT® units through its spanish distributor Padillo. Three of the units are sales contracts and two are rental contracts. In total the sales contracts amounts to 550 000 €.



- Since last year's introduction of the Spanish market we have retained customers and increased by one oliveCEPT. We are looking forward to further expand our business in this market, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

About Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ)