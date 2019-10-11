|
11.10.2019 08:30:00
Arc Aroma Pure AB: 191011 ArcAroma receives new order of oliveCEPT® in Spain
Press release 2019-10-11
Arc Aroma Pure AB (ArcAroma) has received an order for five oliveCEPT® units through its spanish distributor Padillo. Three of the units are sales contracts and two are rental contracts. In total the sales contracts amounts to 550 000 €.
- Since last year's introduction of the Spanish market we have retained customers and increased by one oliveCEPT. We are looking forward to further expand our business in this market, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.
For more information, please contact:
Johan Möllerström, CEO
(+46) 768 – 86 81 78
Johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Amazon / Apple / Microsoft
|50052645
|55.00 %
|9.20 %
|BP Plc. / Eni S.p.A. / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Total S.A.
|50052646
|69.00 %
|8.60 %
|Adidas AG / Puma SE
|50052647
|69.00 %
|8.20 %
This information is such information that Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at October 11, 2019 at 08:30 CET.
About Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ)
ArcAroma has developed a way to control and apply electrical pulses to optimize a variety of biological processes. The CEPT® platform, which is a generator combined with treatment chamber, uses the technology of Food Extraction, Extended Shelf Life, Sewage Sludge Treatment and Biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that blow the cell membrane and kill unwanted microorganisms. Increased grade of olive oil extraction with improved quality, increased grade of juice extraction with improved quality, extended shelf life of cold pressed fresh juices, biogas production and the introduction of new raw materials that can´t be used today are in focus. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Lund, with offices in Athens & Shanghai, and has received various awards and support from, among others, Vinnova and the Swedish Energy Agency. Arc Aroma Pure's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00. www.arcaroma.com
Nachrichten zu Arc Aroma Pure AB (B)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Arc Aroma Pure AB (B)mehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Optimismus zu Handelsgesprächen: SMI vor freundlicher Eröffnung -- DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mit Aufschlägen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Neuer Optimismus im Handelskonflikt dürfte den heimischen Aktienmarkt am Freitag antreiben. Der deutsche Leitindex wird mit Zuwächsen erwartet. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost werden Gewinne verbucht.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}