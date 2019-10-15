+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
ARB Labs to launch ChipVue 2.0 at G2E 2019

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ARB Labs is proud to announce the launch of the next generation of its table, chip and player analysis product, ChipVue 2.0, at the G2E show in Las VegasOctober 15-17. The Company will be demonstrating its proprietary technologies for optimizing table gaming at casinos, including Blackjack, Baccarat, and Three Card Poker, in booth #3833 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

ChipVue 2.0 is a groundbreaking technology for automatically recording all gaming activity at live tables in real time—tested and validated on the floor of multiple casinos. This fully GLI certified system has the easiest installation process on the market, without needing RFID chips, special tables, or extensive hardware reconfiguration from casinos. ChipVue 2.0 enables additional hardware, software and casino operations optimization features.

ChipVue 2.0 provides casinos with real-time data on a table-by-table, player-by-player, and dealer-by-dealer basis—at a level of detail that has never been made possible in the gaming industry.  

For further information, and to book appointments during G2E, please contact Stephanie Kendrick via email at info@arblabs.com.

We're looking forward to showing you how ChipVue 2.0 can advance your table game management to the next level!

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arb-labs-to-launch-chipvue-2-0-at-g2e-2019--300938215.html

SOURCE ARB Labs

