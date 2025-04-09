Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.04.2025 19:53:43

Aramis Group - Number of outstanding shares and voting rights at April 7, 2025

Aramis Group
7.26 EUR 4.61%
PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, April 9, 2025

Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights
forming the share capital at April 7, 2025
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Total number of shares constituting the
share capital 		Total number
of voting rights (1) 		Total number of voting rights exercisable at the general meeting (2)
82,856,671 148,939,895 148,347,623

***

(1)   Theoretical total number of voting rights, calculated on the basis of all shares to which single and double voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights. Used as a basis for calculating threshold crossings, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers


(2)   Number of exercisable voting rights, calculated without taking into account shares without voting rights (including treasury shares)

About Aramis Groupwww.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 110,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).
        

Investor contact

investor@aramis.group

Attachment


