Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’965 -0.1%  SPI 15’906 -0.2%  Dow 40’737 -0.2%  DAX 18’266 -1.0%  Euro 0.9339 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’747 -0.7%  Gold 2’517 0.4%  Bitcoin 49’032 1.1%  Dollar 0.8466 -0.3%  Öl 69.5 -3.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842
Top News
Devisen im Fokus: Warum der Franken zulegt - Euro wenig verändert
Apple-Aktie und Alphabet-Aktie uneins: EuGH bestätigt Milliardenstrafen gegen die beiden US-Techriesen
Boeing-Aktie unter Druck: Boeing verzeichnet Rückgang bei Auslieferungen im August
HPE-Aktie im Sinkflug: Hewlett Packard Enterprise will sich über Milliarden-Wandelanleihe frisches Geld besorgen
Apple-Aktie nach Keynote im Minus: Apple stellt iPhones mit Kamera-Auslöser vor
Suche...

Aramis Group Aktie [Valor: 112026162 / ISIN: FR0014003U94]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.09.2024 21:46:52

Aramis Group - Declaration of transactions on own shares conducted from September 2 to 6, 2024

Aramis Group
5.34 EUR 1.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, September 10, 2024

Declaration of transactions on own shares
conducted from September 2 to 6, 2024

Within the framework of the authorizations granted by the General Assembly on February 9, 2024, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations related to share buybacks, Aramis Group hereby declares the following purchases of own shares (FR0014003U94) made from September 2 to 6, 2024 (excluding the liquidity contract):

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Transaction date Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Market
Aramis Group 9695002Q984W0T41WB42 2024-09-03 FR0014003U94 6,150 5.1654 XPAR
Aramis Group 9695002Q984W0T41WB42 2024-09-04 FR0014003U94 507 5.1921 XPAR
      TOTAL 6,657 5.1675  

Detailed information regarding these transactions is available on the Aramis Group website at the following address: https://aramis.group/investors/regulated-information/

***

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group acts each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With full-year revenues of €2 billion, Aramis Group will sell more than 110,000 vehicles B2C this year and welcomes more than 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,500 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

Investor contact

Alexandre Leroy
Head of Investor Relations,
Financing and Cash Management
alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Aramis Group

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aramis Group

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

Im heutigen 🎙️ Interview zum Thema Schweizer Blue Chips sprechen Thomas B. Kovacs @Sparkojote und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss über Schweizer Aktien, die Schweiz als Standort für Unternehmen und den Schweizer Franken. Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Probleme in der Pharma- und Chip-Branche und welche sonstigen Branchen spannend sein könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge

Inside Trading & Investment

16:03 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
10:59 US-Wahlen: der Showdown geht weiter
10:22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, VAT Group
09:06 Marktüberblick: SAP nach Oracle-Zahlen im Fokus
08:38 Schwergewicht bremst Erholungsbewegung
07:17 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
06:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Wieder unter 12‘000 Punkten
06.09.24 The U.S. Dollar"s Resilience: Strength or Illusion?
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’400.00 19.90
Short 12’663.22 13.72 YXSSMU
Short 13’167.69 8.65 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’964.71 10.09.2024 17:31:45
Long 11’453.87 19.90 UQRS9U
Long 11’176.12 13.64 SSXMLU
Long 10’675.66 8.81 SSOMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warten auf US-Inflationsdaten: SMI & DAX letztlich in Rot -- Wall Street schliesst uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Nach Super Micro, NVIDIA & Co.: Diese drei Unternehmen könnten ebenfalls einen Aktiensplit durchführen
UBS-Aktie verliert deutlich: UBS erwägt anscheinend Joint Venture für Vermögensverwaltung in Indien
BMW-Aktie tiefer: BMW senkt Jahresziele wegen Bremssystem-Rückrufen und gedämpfter China-Nachfrage
Roche-Aktien geraten nach Schlankheitsmittel-Vorstellung unter Druck - Moody's bestätigt Roche mit Aa2-Rating
Bayer-Aktie schwächelt: Bayer bestätigt Wirksamkeit seines Mittels gegen Wechseljahresbeschwerden
Lohnt sich ein Einstieg? Palantir-Aktie gibt dank Aufnahme in den S&P 500 Gas
Q2 2024: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Jeremy Grantham investiert
Santhera-Aktie deutlich stärker: Vereinbarung mit Genesis Pharma für DMD-Mittel Agamree
2. Quartal 2024: So hat sich das Depot von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway verändert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten