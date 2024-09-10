|
Aramis Group - Declaration of transactions on own shares conducted from September 2 to 6, 2024
Arcueil, September 10, 2024
Declaration of transactions on own shares
conducted from September 2 to 6, 2024
Within the framework of the authorizations granted by the General Assembly on February 9, 2024, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations related to share buybacks, Aramis Group hereby declares the following purchases of own shares (FR0014003U94) made from September 2 to 6, 2024 (excluding the liquidity contract):
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Transaction date
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of shares
|Market
|Aramis Group
|9695002Q984W0T41WB42
|2024-09-03
|FR0014003U94
|6,150
|5.1654
|XPAR
|Aramis Group
|9695002Q984W0T41WB42
|2024-09-04
|FR0014003U94
|507
|5.1921
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|6,657
|5.1675
Detailed information regarding these transactions is available on the Aramis Group website at the following address: https://aramis.group/investors/regulated-information/
About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group
Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group acts each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With full-year revenues of €2 billion, Aramis Group will sell more than 110,000 vehicles B2C this year and welcomes more than 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,500 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).
Investor contact
Alexandre Leroy
Head of Investor Relations,
Financing and Cash Management
alexandre.leroy@aramis.group
+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24
