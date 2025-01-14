Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Aramis Group Aktie [Valor: 112026162 / ISIN: FR0014003U94]
14.01.2025 18:05:43

Aramis Group - Availability of documents and information relating to the 2025 annual general meeting

Aramis Group
7.42 EUR -2.62%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, January 14, 2025

Availability of documents and information relating to the Combined General Meeting of February 4, 2025

The shareholders of Aramis Group (the "Company") are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) to be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. CET at the Company's registered office at 23 avenue Aristide Briand, 94110 Arcueil, France.

The meeting notice, including the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°154 of December 23, 2024. The meeting summon will be published on January 17, 2025 in Les Echos, a legal advertisement newspaper. The terms of participation and voting at this Combined General Meeting are set out in these notices.

Shareholders can view and download information and documents relating to the Combined General Meeting on the Aramis Group website at www.aramis.group (tab Investors / Annual Shareholder’s General Meeting / Access documents and information related to the 2025 annual shareholders’ general meeting).

The documents provided for in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company's website at the address indicated above, from today, the twenty-first day preceding the General Meeting.

In accordance with articles R. 225-83 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, the documents that must be made available to the shareholders in connection with the General Meetings will be available at the head office of Aramis Group, 23 avenue Aristide Briand, 94110 Arcueil, France, from Monday, January 20, 2025, the fifteenth day before the General Meeting.

In accordance with applicable regulations:

  • any registered shareholder may, up to and including the fifth day before the General Meeting, request that the Company sends him these documents. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts held by the authorised intermediary;

  • any shareholder may consult these documents at the registered office of Aramis Group or send a request by email to the following address: investor@aramis.group during a period of 15 days preceding the date of the General Meeting.

***

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 110,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

Investors contact

Alexandre Leroy
Head of Investor Relations,
Financing and Cash Management
alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Press contacts

Brunswick
Hugues Boëton
Tristan Roquet Montegon

aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com
+33 (0)6 79 99 27 15

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Aramis Group

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aramis Group

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
