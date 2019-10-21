Aquient sees rapid growth and achieves Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner status

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquient, a leading digital customer experience agency in Asia, is excited to announce that it has received Gold Consulting Partner status from Salesforce. The company has become a go-to partner in Asia for multi-cloud strategy and deployment.

Achieving Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner Status requires a company to meet several milestones to demonstrate an exceptional level of expertise and client success. These requirements include client engagement, employee expertise, and high customer satisfaction.

"It's a pleasure to be recognised for our efforts by Salesforce. I am immensely grateful for the dedication of our team, their contributions toward this advancement and their focus to allow us to achieve this milestone in such a short period of time. The opportunities for top-tier, strategic partners in the Salesforce partner ecosystem are incredible, and we look forward to continued growth," says Aquient CEO, Jimmy Storrier.

Founded in 2018 and with offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines and Bangkok, Aquient has invested heavily in quickly expanding its capabilities across the Salesforce cloud ecosystem to build and deliver world-class solutions. The addition of several high-profile customers has driven the rapid expansion of the Aquient team across Asia. This growth includes hiring of senior level Technical Architects, Engagement Managers, and Customer Experience Consultants among others. Storrier noted that the 2020 plans for hiring at Aquient in Asia could be as high as 30 additional team members, including expansion into the high growth markets of Indonesia and Vietnam.

Storrier also added "It appears our outcomes-based approach is working. While we have a deep commitment to the power of the Salesforce platform, we also partner closely with our clients to digitally transform their businesses, providing them with high quality expertise and guidance and delivering experiences that drive loyalty, engagement and revenue. Being recognised as a Gold Consulting Partner is testament to our commitment to our customers' success."

Aquient has grown a portfolio of more than 20 clients in the past 12 months, and focuses on helping companies optimise their overall end-user customer experience using data, strategy and technology.

About Aquient

Aquient Pte Ltd is a digital customer experience agency that is quickly growing and expanding its service and product offering. It holds vendor partnership status as a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner and Google Cloud Platform Partner. Aquient covers all aspects of customer experience, including cloud platform implementation and integration, strategy, analytics, data science, marketing automation, digital acceleration, web and mobile platform development and creative content.

SOURCE Aquient