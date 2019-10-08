08.10.2019 10:35:00

Aquavia Spa Debuts a New Corporate Identity

CERVERA, Spain, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquavia Spa, the leading manufacturer of hot tubs and swimspas, presents its new corporate identity.

Aquavia Spa Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aquavia Spa)

The company has decided to reinvent itself and start a new era, with more than 30 years of experience that guarantee the quality of its wide range of products.

The new logo has been developed based on a design of simple and balanced lines, is easy to adapt and its aim is to gain visibility without losing the brand essence.

The change of font to a sans-serif one and the new silver toned palette provide the necessary nuances of design, innovation and exclusivity. A decontextualization that steps back from the obvious blue = water and approaches the potential target.

The idea of the new design arises from the premise of creating a unique and readable logo that defines the company's mission and values.

As for the imagotype, the circle symbolizes perfection and eternity, as it has no beginning or end, and is used to represent the movement of the water. The circular shape projects a positive emotional message reinforcing the brand's image and, in turn, it serves as the stamp of the firm.

About Aquavia Spa

Aquavia Spa is the leading European manufacturer of whirlpools and swimspas for private and public use. Its more than 30 years of experience guarantee the quality of its wide range of products, present in around 40 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa.

Exclusivity, design, technology, comfort... Each spa is designed taking into account the particular needs of the client, with the best materials and finishes.

Aquavia Spa develops and manufactures its own designs, controlling every detail of the production process.

http://aquaviaspa.com/ 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1002567/AQUAVIA_Logo.jpg

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:26
Vontobel: derimail - US-Tech Werte mit doppleter Renditechance
09:15
DAX: Erholungsmodus intakt
08:58
Zinsfantasien halten SMI in der Spur
06:17
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Abwärtstrend intakt / Givaudan – Nächste Abwärtswelle?
07.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sunrise Communications Group AG
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple Card: In Zukunft überall erhältlich
ABB-Aktien finden nicht aus dem Tief
Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Japans Börse letztlich schwächer
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig
Sunrise erhält für UPC-Deal Rückendeckung von Ethos
Novartis-Tochter AveXis stellt positive Studiendaten zu Zolgensma vor - Novartis-Aktie legt zu
Experte zum Ende des Bullenmarktes: Anleger müssen ihre Strategie jetzt dringend prüfen
SMI leichter -- DAX fällt zurück -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchten Zuwächse
OSRAM-Aktie und ams-Titel unter Druck: ams verfehlt Mindestannahmeschwelle und will weiter um OSRAM kämpfen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leichter -- DAX fällt zurück -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchten Zuwächse
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt halten sich Anleger zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich leichter. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten herrschte am Dienstag gute Stimmung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB