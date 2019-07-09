09.07.2019 04:00:00

Aquarion Group Forges Joint Venture in Asia by the Name of "H+E Darcarion Pte. Ltd."

ZURICH, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquarion Group, a leading provider of advanced water treatment solutions and technologies for industry, announces new cooperation in Asia.

Aquarion logo (PRNewsfoto/Aquarion Group)

A Singapore Joint Venture by the name of "H+E Darcarion Pte. Ltd." will hold 100% of H+E Asia (South East Asian entity of Aquarion Group) and will operate with full technical and managerial support of H+E GmbH based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Dr. Karl Michael Millauer, Chief Executive Officer of Aquarion AG, said: "This is a significant milestone in Aquarion's strategy in Asia and I look forward to working with the JV partners who will provide excellent local expertise."

About Aquarion Group

Aquarion Group (www.aquarion-group.com) is a leading provider of advanced water systems, solutions and technologies for the oil & gas industry, the energy sector and other process industries. Aquarion Group offers highly competitive solutions across all five major approaches of water purification: membranes, chemical, biological, physical and thermal. The company has operations in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, UK, the UAE, Chile, Russia, Southeast Asia and Australia.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927741/Aquarion_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:
Ann Seamonds
+1-978-764-5528
seamonds@seamonds.com

 

