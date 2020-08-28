Aptorum Group Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

Regulatory News:

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics to address global unmet medical needs, today announced an interview with its President, Daniel Lui, will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Sunday, August 30, at 6 p.m. local time on Bloomberg International, available in 100+ million homes across Europe.

In the exclusive interview, Lui provides an overview of the Company’s development pipeline and near-term commercialization efforts.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/rjvqZfs5zqk

The interview will also air in the US on the Action Channel on Sunday August 30 at 11 a.m. ET and is available via live stream on American Business TV.

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to tackle unmet medical needs. Aptorum Group’s current drug pipeline includes indications in orphan diseases, infectious diseases and metabolic diseases and a number of which are targeted to enter clinical trial phases in 2020. Aptorum Group also operates a women’s health supplement business whose Dioscorea opposita Bioactive Nutraceutical Tablets are currently being commercialized.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.aptorumgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200828005202/en/