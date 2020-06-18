18.06.2020 20:45:00

Aptive Environmental Ranked 7th Largest Pest Control Company in the World

PROVO, Utah, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptive Environmental recently climbed the rankings of PCT Magazine's Top 100, settling comfortably into its position as the seventh largest pest control company in the world. This ranking, based on annual revenue, is a prestigious statistic that Aptive has doggedly pursued—rising from 11th to 8th, and now to 7th place in just three calendar years. 

"2019 was an excellent year for Aptive, every single one of our employees has stepped up. It's an honor to be recognized for our collective hard work," said CEO, Vess Pearson. Aptive faces stiff competition from global companies, but through an environmentally friendly approach and concrete focus on customer service that "wows," Aptive continues to show up and keep pace.

Last year, with 39 branches nationwide, Aptive executed over 2.4 million services in over 3,700 cities. "Our goal is not just growth, but quality. Accolades like PCT's [Magazine's] Top 100, are really motivating—they show us there's still improvements to be made and room to grow and build a better company. I think we've got some exciting things going for us in 2020," continues Pearson. And with three impressive American Business Awards already under their belt, increased management, opening new markets, Aptive is poised to do big things.

View the complete PCT Top 100 list: https://www.pctonline.com/article/top-100-list-may-2020/

About Aptive Environmental
Aptive Environmental provides environmentally responsible residential and commercial pest services to more than 3,700 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 US workplaces for 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.

Contact:
Cole Rieben
cole@goaptive.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptive-environmental-ranked-7th-largest-pest-control-company-in-the-world-301079781.html

SOURCE Aptive Environmental

