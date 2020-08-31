|
31.08.2020 22:30:00
Aptiv to Present at Citi's 2020 Global Technology Conference
DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, will present at Citi's 2020 Global Technology Conference. Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Glen De Vos, will present on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 4:15 p.m. EDT.
A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.
About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-citis-2020-global-technology-conference-301121265.html
SOURCE Aptiv PLC
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Minus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der Dow Jones notiert am Montag leichter. Der heimische Markt bewegte sich abwärts. Der DAX fiel ebenfalls ins Minus. Für die Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Start der neuen Woche vor allem nach unten.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}