14.02.2020 22:30:00

Aptiv to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Massaro, will present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami at 8:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Aptiv PLC)

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-barclays-industrial-select-conference-301005438.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

