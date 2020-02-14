DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Massaro, will present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami at 8:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-barclays-industrial-select-conference-301005438.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC