25.07.2024 23:41:12
AptarGroup Inc. Reveals Rise In Q2 Profit, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $90.458 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $83.047 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $910.063 million from $895.906 million last year.
AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $90.458 Mln. vs. $83.047 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.34 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $910.063 Mln vs. $895.906 Mln last year.
