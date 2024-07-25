Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
AptarGroup Aktie [Valor: 68947 / ISIN: US0383361039]
AptarGroup Inc. Reveals Rise In Q2 Profit, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $90.458 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $83.047 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $910.063 million from $895.906 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $90.458 Mln. vs. $83.047 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.34 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $910.063 Mln vs. $895.906 Mln last year.

