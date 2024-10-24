Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
AptarGroup Aktie [Valor: 68947 / ISIN: US0383361039]
AptarGroup Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $100.04 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $84.30 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $100.73 million or $1.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $909.29 million from $892.997 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $100.04 Mln. vs. $84.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.48 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $909.29 Mln vs. $892.997 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.22 to $1.30 Full year EPS guidance: $5.34 to $5.42