09.01.2020 20:30:00

Aprio Promotes Six New Partners and Four Directors for 2020

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aprio, LLP, a top 100, CPA-led business advisory firm, announced today that the firm has promoted six professionals to partner and four team members to director, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

This new partner class includes professionals across Aprio practices and specialty services including Assurance, Business Valuation Services, International Tax, R&D Tax Credit Services and Wealth Management. New directors represent Aprio's Forensic Accounting and Litigation Support Services, Information Assurance Services, Aprio Wealth Management and Aprio's Channel Partner Program.

Half of Aprio's new partners and directors are women, demonstrating the firm's commitment to diversity and inclusion and the importance of women in leadership roles. Many of the newly promoted team members participated in Aprio's Sponsor Program which recognizes and prepares future firm leaders, as well as other leadership development programs such as the Emerging Leaders Academy and Rainmaker Development Program.

Aprio's newest professionals admitted to the partner group, include:

  • Mike Callahan, Chief Financial and Operations Officer
  • Justin Elanjian, Assurance Services with focus on Non-Profit & Education and Real Estate
  • Meredith Kowal, R&D Tax Credit Services
  • Davi Kutner, Wealth Management
  • Wendy Lu, International Tax - Chinese Practice Leader
  • Carrie Zhou, Business Valuation Services

The Aprio professionals named engagement director, include:

  • Theodore Brown, Forensic Accounting and Litigation Support Services
  • Sonali Vaidya, Information Assurance Services

Professionals named director, include:

  • Carolyn Cope, Director of Operations, Private Client Services
  • Adam Klein, Director, Channel Partner Program

"We are very excited to welcome this new class of partners and directors. Since 2013, Aprio has promoted 25 new partners and 11 new directors to support our tremendous growth, demonstrating the firm's commitment to the development and advancement of our team members' careers," said Richard Kopelman, Managing Partner and CEO of Aprio. "Each of these individuals live the Aprio Way and consistently deliver client satisfaction, while being proven leaders that positively impact the clients we serve, the profession we represent and the communities we call home."

For more information about Aprio, visit http://www.aprio.com.

About Aprio
Aprio is a premier full-service, CPA-led business advisory firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax, outsourced accounting solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate and Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; and Technology and Biosciences. In 65 years, Aprio has grown to over 500 employees. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 30 languages and work with clients in over 40 countries. In addition to its Atlanta headquarters, Aprio also operates in Birmingham, Ala. and Sarasota, Fla. and across the Carolinas. For more, visit https://www.aprio.com.

 

SOURCE Aprio

