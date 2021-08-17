SMI 12’419 -0.4%  SPI 15’902 -0.3%  Dow 35’625 0.3%  DAX 15’926 -0.3%  Euro 1.0749 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4’202 -0.6%  Gold 1’786 0.4%  Bitcoin 42’052 -2.5%  Dollar 0.9127 -0.3%  Öl 69.6 -0.9% 
17.08.2021 03:34:00

APRIL Group Goes Live Remotely with CyberLogitec's OPUS Terminal

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberLogitec, the leading provider of maritime, port/terminal, and logistics operations technologies, announced today that Asia Pacific Resources International Holdings Limited (APRIL Group), has successfully deployed OPUS Terminal - CyberLogitec's terminal operating solution to modernize the way their pulp, paper, and viscose products are shipped to customers. 

CyberLogitec Logo (PRNewsfoto/CyberLogitec)

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent travel restrictions that occurred in the midst of its implementation threatened the viability of the project schedule and posed a severe challenge to the CyberLogitec implementation team in proceeding with a conventional on-site implementation. APRIL and CyberLogitec teams adapted to the situation and capitalized on the opportunity to improvise and optimize processes to enable remote management of the entire implementation.

Young Kyu Song, CEO of CyberLogitec says, "By conducting implementation remotely, we are also able to bring onboard our specialists and additional team members when issues arise that require their area of expertise. As digital innovators, we are always seeking out new opportunities and are proud to partner with established manufacturers like APRIL Group to deliver quality solutions that will translate to true customer value, virtually."

OPUS Terminal will now enable the APRIL, one of the world's largest makers of pulp and paper, to manage the full spectrum of operations right within the network of their private terminals and container yards more efficiently. The platform will play an integral role in managing customer orders from the world over, and effectively deliver shipments from their manufacturing plant in Sumatra, Indonesia. 

"Considering safety precautions related to COVID-19, our options were to delay our implementation or to complete the process virtually," Praveen Singhavi, President of APRIL Group explained. "We were confident that CyberLogitec, together with our staff would rise to the challenge, getting our systems up and running to redefine the way pulp and paper industry operates. Integrating an advanced TOS with our sales planning, order management, and warehouse management systems will support APRIL's drive towards meeting our customers' growing and changing needs. The synergy between our key systems and OPUS Terminal will help us set new standards in creating value for the industry at large"

Young Kyu Song, CEO of CyberLogitec added, "The strength of our leading TOS is that the solution provides flexibility that will enable APRIL Group to handle a wide range of cargo types and storage facilities. Advanced container functions will boost productivity and response time at their ports and inland terminals."

The deployment will accelerate the Group's strategy in moving ahead with the times, especially in the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, as it addresses customer's requirements for speed, safety, and service reliability.

About CyberLogitec

CyberLogitec empowers the world's supply chain with advanced technologies that solve operational challenges and meet the exacting demands of our industry. From maritime shipping operations, port and terminal operating systems to logistics forwarding and warehouse management, our integrated solutions help your business respond swiftly to changing operational needs. Our technology's advanced algorithms digitize and automate data exchanges to improve efficiency, competitiveness, productivity, and service, no matter which part of the global supply you operate within.

For more information, visit www.cyberlogitec.com

About APRIL Group

APRIL Group is one of the world's largest producers of pulp and paper. APRIL's pulp is used for different applications, including the production of tissue and specialty paper, while its paper products are used for printing and writing by millions of people every day. Its flagship brand - PaperOne™ is made from 100% renewable fiber and is sold in more than 70 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit www.aprilasia.com

SOURCE CyberLogitec

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16.08.21 Sma Solar wird profitabler – Aktie bleibt schwach
16.08.21 Vontobel: derimail - Impfstoffhersteller - geht die Kursrally nach der Korrektur weiter?
16.08.21 SMI weiter im Höhenrausch
16.08.21 Marktüberblick: Varta-Aktie unter Druck
16.08.21 Die Bühne gehört den Notenbanken
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
12.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
12.08.21 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rieter erwirbt drei Geschäfte von Saurer und will zwei Verwaltungsräte abberufen - Rieter-Aktie wechselt ins Minus
Goldpreis eingebrochen: Darum sollten Gold-Anleger auch weiterhin vorsichtig sein
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?
BioNTech-Aktie sackt ab: BioNTech & Pfizer reichen in den USA erste Daten zur Auffrischungsimpfung ein
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Schlüsse zieht Warren Buffett aus der Corona-Pandemie
Ray Dalio sieht bei China-Aktien weiterhin eine gute Chance
CureVac-Aktie springt an: CureVac macht mehr Umsatz als erwartet
Marc Andreessen warnt vor Venture Capital-Investments - so sollten Privatanleger agieren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit