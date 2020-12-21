SMI 10’318 -2.0%  SPI 12’871 -1.8%  Dow 30’052 -0.4%  DAX 13’254 -2.8%  Euro 1.0833 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’442 -2.9%  Gold 1’879 0.6%  Bitcoin 20’461 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8868 0.2%  Öl 50.3 -4.0% 

21.12.2020 15:37:00

Aprecia Establishes a Long-Term Partnership with Battelle

CINCINNATI and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprecia is partnering with Battelle to accelerate and expand its advanced capabilities in 3DP pharmaceutical manufacturing. The collaboration will be focused on advancing 3DP equipment from clinical supply through commercial scale, while increasing manufacturing throughput and efficiency at every level.

(PRNewsfoto/Aprecia)

"Aprecia's internal equipment design team and its current technology partners have established its global leadership in 3DP commercial scale manufacturing. The Aprecia leadership team is highly optimistic about combining its years of 3DP experience with the innovation and engineering talents of Battelle," said Aprecia CEO, Chris Gilmore. "We believe this partnership will have long-term impact on Aprecia's ability to solve medication design challenges that will offer significant benefits to patients across multiple therapeutic categories." 

"Additive manufacturing (3DP) is expanding rapidly and across many industries. Aprecia has invested the time and resources necessary to become the leader in 3DP pharmaceutical manufacturing," said Sanj Pai, Vice President and General Manager of Battelle's Health business.  "We envision great opportunities in leveraging Aprecia equipment platforms and intellectual property to best serve the pharmaceutical industry." 

About Aprecia
Founded in 2003, Aprecia received the first and only FDA approved three-dimensionally-printed (3DP) pharmaceutical product approval in 2015 and is the global leader in utilizing 3DP technology for commercial-scale, pharmaceutical manufacturing. Aprecia's proprietary 3DP technology includes a multi-patented, binder-jetting, manufacturing system, allowing for both Open-Bed and In-Cavity printing, as well as their advanced formulation and rapid-prototyping platforms.  Aprecia uses its ZipDose® Technology Platform to create rapidly disintegrating oral dosage forms that are easy to take and easy to administer. Aprecia licenses its exclusive technology platform to pharmaceutical partners as a means to extend product lines, improve patient reach and experience, and address FDA requirements as a pediatric delivery form. For more information, visit www.aprecia.com.

About Battelle
Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle makes the world better by commercializing technology, giving back to our communities, and supporting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. For more information, visit www.battelle.org. 

