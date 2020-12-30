SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’410 0.2%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0841 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’572 -0.3%  Gold 1’895 0.9%  Bitcoin 25’449 5.2%  Dollar 0.8815 -0.3%  Öl 51.4 0.5% 
30.12.2020 23:19:00

Approved Oil "Goes Green" with Bio-Fuel Products

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Oil is proud to be a full-service energy provider, with a wide range of products and services to meet their heating needs.

As part of our commitment to expanding our ever-growing catalogue, we are excited to offer our customers a greener fuel option. Bio-Fuel is a renewable blend of biodiesel and traditional heating oil that is better for the environment, and creates fewer carbon emissions than natural gas. It burns cleaner, and is a safe, efficient, and reliable option.

The raw materials used to produce biodiesel come from a wide range of feedstocks grown and processed in the USA. The growing Bio-Fuel market is responsible for $10 billion in economic impact and 200,000 American jobs.

Bio-fuel is less expensive than traditional heating oil, and is tax deductible up to $0.20 (twenty cents). Customers using bio-fuel also qualify for lower cost maintenance programs, and a clean heating fuel credit.  New York state allows and annual tax credit of $0.01 (one cent) per gallon for each percentage of biodiesel included in the Bio-Fuel purchased. This equals a $0.06 ( 6 cent) credit for every gallon of B6 purchased, or a $0.20 (20 cent) credit for every gallon of B20.

New York mandate states that Bioheat® fuel purchased on or after January 1, 2017, must contain at least 6% biodiesel per gallon of Bioheat® to qualify for the credit.

Approved Oil is proud of offer a Bio-Fuel blend to fulfill each of our customers' unique building or residence needs.

For More Information on Approved Oil and Bio-Fuel, Please Visit
https://approvedoil.com/residential-fuel-oil-services/heating-oil/

CONTACT: Michelle Perrott, michellep@approvedoil.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/approved-oil-goes-green-with-bio-fuel-products-301199516.html

SOURCE Approved Oil Company

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.42 %
Roche Hldg G 309.00
0.67 %
Swiss Life Hldg 412.40
0.44 %
LafargeHolcim 48.62
0.37 %
The Swatch Grp 241.50
0.21 %
Swisscom 477.10
-0.40 %
UBS Group 12.47
-0.44 %
CieFinRichemont 80.08
-0.52 %
Sika 241.80
-0.66 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’040.00
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07:01
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Allzeithoch / LafargeHolcim – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:07
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
29.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Globale und thematische Aktien
29.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Globale Anleihen
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie tief im Minus: Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
Pfizer/BioNTech-Aktien fester: Beschwerde bei Bundesverwaltungsgericht nach Impfstoff-Zulassung
Kursplus von 26'800 Prozent: So profitiert die Relief Therapeutics-Aktie vom Corona-Medikament RLF-100
Relief schliesst Rekrutierung für Corona-Mittel ab - Aktien letztlich deutlich tiefer
Darum steigt der Euro auf den höchsten Stand seit Frühjahr 2018
NEL, Ballard Power, FuelCell und Co.: Expertenmeinungen zu beliebten Wasserstoff-Aktien
Bitcoin markiert neuen Rekord und nimmt Kurs auf 30'000 US-Dollar
Credit Suisse gibt Verwaltung von Aktienpaket an umstrittenem Minenbetreiber ab - Aktie schliesst etwas leichter
Katar investiert 125 Millionen Dollar in Siemens-Joint-Venture Fluence
Wal Street letztlich etwas leichter -- SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schliesst nach erneutem Rekordhoch tiefer -- Pluszeichen überwogen in Asien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit