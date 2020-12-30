Approved Oil "Goes Green" with Bio-Fuel Products

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Oil is proud to be a full-service energy provider, with a wide range of products and services to meet their heating needs.

As part of our commitment to expanding our ever-growing catalogue, we are excited to offer our customers a greener fuel option. Bio-Fuel is a renewable blend of biodiesel and traditional heating oil that is better for the environment, and creates fewer carbon emissions than natural gas. It burns cleaner, and is a safe, efficient, and reliable option.

The raw materials used to produce biodiesel come from a wide range of feedstocks grown and processed in the USA. The growing Bio-Fuel market is responsible for $10 billion in economic impact and 200,000 American jobs.

Bio-fuel is less expensive than traditional heating oil, and is tax deductible up to $0.20 (twenty cents). Customers using bio-fuel also qualify for lower cost maintenance programs, and a clean heating fuel credit. New York state allows and annual tax credit of $0.01 (one cent) per gallon for each percentage of biodiesel included in the Bio-Fuel purchased. This equals a $0.06 ( 6 cent) credit for every gallon of B6 purchased, or a $0.20 (20 cent) credit for every gallon of B20.

New York mandate states that Bioheat® fuel purchased on or after January 1, 2017, must contain at least 6% biodiesel per gallon of Bioheat® to qualify for the credit.

Approved Oil is proud of offer a Bio-Fuel blend to fulfill each of our customers' unique building or residence needs.

