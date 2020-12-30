SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’410 0.2%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0841 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’572 -0.3%  Gold 1’895 0.9%  Bitcoin 25’449 5.2%  Dollar 0.8815 -0.3%  Öl 51.4 0.5% 
30.12.2020 23:25:00

Approved Oil Company Acquires Original Energy

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Oil Company today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Original Energy's – Heating Oil and Service Division. Established in 1928, Original Energy has been delivering heating oil and offering mechanical services to commercial and residential customers throughout New York City. 

(PRNewsfoto/Approved Oil Company)

"This acquisition is in-line with Approved's strategy to increase market share throughout New York's Metropolitan area," said Chris Fazio, Approved's Executive Vice President, adding

"We look forward to working with Jim Slattery and the rest of Original's sales team to help onboard their customers into the Approved family of service."

"For the past several years, Approved's corporate mission has been to become the leading Full-Service Energy Supplier in the Greater New York area and this acquisition brings us one step closer to accomplishing this goal," said the company's President and CEO, Vincent Theurer, adding that  "This is our fifteenth acquisition in recent years, and we will continue to explore new opportunities as we look to increase our customer base with our first-class products and services. "

The Approved brand has grown significantly since the early 2000's, with acquisitions developing into what has come to be known as, "The Approved Companies."  These companies include Approved Oil, Approved Energy, Approved Plumbing and Fire Protection, and Approved Wholesale Group, with the latter having terminal locations in NY, NJ and MD.

For more information on the latest Approved Oil developments, Please visit
https://approvedoil.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/approved-oil-company-acquires-original-energy-301199518.html

SOURCE Approved Oil Company

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.42 %
Roche Hldg G 309.00
0.67 %
Swiss Life Hldg 412.40
0.44 %
LafargeHolcim 48.62
0.37 %
The Swatch Grp 241.50
0.21 %
Swisscom 477.10
-0.40 %
UBS Group 12.47
-0.44 %
CieFinRichemont 80.08
-0.52 %
Sika 241.80
-0.66 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’040.00
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07:01
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Allzeithoch / LafargeHolcim – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:07
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
29.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Globale und thematische Aktien
29.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Globale Anleihen
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie tief im Minus: Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
Pfizer/BioNTech-Aktien fester: Beschwerde bei Bundesverwaltungsgericht nach Impfstoff-Zulassung
Kursplus von 26'800 Prozent: So profitiert die Relief Therapeutics-Aktie vom Corona-Medikament RLF-100
Relief schliesst Rekrutierung für Corona-Mittel ab - Aktien letztlich deutlich tiefer
Darum steigt der Euro auf den höchsten Stand seit Frühjahr 2018
NEL, Ballard Power, FuelCell und Co.: Expertenmeinungen zu beliebten Wasserstoff-Aktien
Bitcoin markiert neuen Rekord und nimmt Kurs auf 30'000 US-Dollar
Credit Suisse gibt Verwaltung von Aktienpaket an umstrittenem Minenbetreiber ab - Aktie schliesst etwas leichter
Katar investiert 125 Millionen Dollar in Siemens-Joint-Venture Fluence
Wal Street letztlich etwas leichter -- SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schliesst nach erneutem Rekordhoch tiefer -- Pluszeichen überwogen in Asien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit