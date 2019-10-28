+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
28.10.2019 15:45:00

APPROVED Expands Team With Two Key Additions

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- APPROVED, Buckley's licensing service for financial services companies, announces the addition of two key players as it expands its state examination management and California licensing capabilities — Kristie Battershell and Debbie Stopeck.

"We continue to build APPROVED by attracting talented people with deep knowledge of the licensing process who know how to make licensing as painless as possible for our clients," said Tim Lange, Founder & COO of APPROVED. "Kristie and Debbie bring unique skillsets, strengthening a team that provides an outstanding level of service in the marketplace."

Kristie, who joins APPROVED's leadership team as a Director, spent more than 13 years at Quicken Loans, where she was responsible for oversight of all banker and company licensing, regulatory reporting, and all state, federal, and investor examinations for the company. Leveraging Mogy, APPROVED's proprietary licensing regtech platform, Kristie will develop and oversee a process to assist clients in coordinating and managing state examinations  that will combine advisory services and technology solutions for Buckley and APPROVED clients.

Debbie, who joins APPROVED as a Senior Program Manager, spent over 30 years at the California Department of Business Oversight, managing the licensing regime for businesses operating under the California Financing Law (CFL) and the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. At APPROVED, she will develop a comprehensive licensing consulting practice to assist clients who are currently CFL-eligible as well as those planning to expand into one of the largest consumer finance markets in the country.

"Companies can benefit from on-the-ground experience to manage licensing compliance and state examinations quickly and efficiently," said Katy Ryan, a partner at Buckley and Founder of APPROVED. "Talented additions like Kristie and Debbie provide operational and technical depth to support clients, and make APPROVED a seamless complement to Buckley's leading financial services regulatory and enforcement practices."

APPROVED — a licensing service for financial services companies — is part of Buckley, a law firm with extensive experience in financial services. APPROVED's technology-enabled approach is designed to make the licensing approval, compliance, and examination process smarter, more predictable, and more streamlined than ever before.

With offices in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and London, Buckley LLP offers premier enforcement, litigation, compliance, regulatory, and transactional services to financial services institutions and early stage and leading fintech and technology companies, as well as venture capital and private equity funds, investment companies, and corporate and individual clients throughout the world. "The best at what they do in the country." (Chambers USA)

© 2019 Buckley LLP. Buckley®, APPROVED®, the APPROVED box logo, and the APPROVED checkbox icon are registered service marks of Buckley LLP. Mogy and the Buckley logo are also service marks of Buckley LLP.

CONTACT: Mark Lutin, 202-349-7929, mlutin@buckleyfirm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/approved-expands-team-with-two-key-additions-300946333.html

SOURCE Buckley LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
13:30
US-Ölproduktion dürfte an Dynamik verlieren
13:26
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Dufry AG, Logitech International SA, Julius Baer Group Ltd
12:50
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:57
Vontobel: derimail - «Better safe than sorry» - Callable BRCs mit extra tiefer Barriere
10:02
News am laufenden Band
09:47
SMI mit Schwung nach oben
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu den Zwanzigern - Experte warnt vor dem Platzen einer neuen Blase
Videospielplattformen: Hier verdienen Gamer Bitcoins
Watch Partner Quanta Computer kehrt Apple den Rücken - das Ende der Apple Watch?
ABB-Aktie etwas fester: ABB übernimmt chinesischen Anbieter von Ladelösungen für Elektrofahrzeuge
JPMorgan sieht prekäre Lage auf den Geldmarkt zukommen - Fed-Geldspritze wirkungslos
Polyphor-Aktien nicht zu stoppen - Weitere Kursgewinne
SMI im Plus -- DAX fester -- Wall Street in Grün -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
Bitcoin-Erholungsrally setzt fort - Sprung über 9'000-Dollar-Marke
LVMH-Aktie steigt, Tiffany-Aktie fast 30 Prozent höher: LVMH bestätigt Übernahmegespräche mit Tiffany
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX fester -- Wall Street in Grün -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Der DAX zeigt sich stärker. An der Wall Street geht es am Montag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB